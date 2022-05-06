Roy Hari rides on the back of a John Deere tractor driven by his son, Dallas, digging a narrow trench to bury an irrigation line between rows of hazelnut trees at his family's orchard near Silverton, Ore.
George Plaven/Capital Press
Roy Hari, of Hazel Howell Farms, checks a wheel of drip line that he will bury between rows of hazelnuts at his family's orchard near Silverton, Ore.
SILVERTON, Ore. — Roy Hari rode on the back of a John Deere tractor driven by his son, Dallas, digging a narrow trench to bury irrigation line between rows of hazelnut trees at his family's orchard near Silverton, Ore.
Last summer, Hari estimated the farm lost 15% of its water above ground to evaporation, particularly during a multi-day heat wave that saw temperatures as high as 117 degrees.
To make matters worse, thirsty critters like coyotes and raccoons figured out they could get a drink by chewing holes in the plastic tubing. With the water running overnight, Hari would wake up to find parts of the orchard submerged.
"There would just be a lake out here," he said. "Over the last few years, we've lost well over 1 million gallons water to varmints."
Earlier this year, Hari received a $7,500 matching grant from the Marion Soil and Water Conservation District to buy and bury 13,000 feet of drip line to improve the farm's water conservation and efficiency.
Hazel Howell Farms — named for its location at the intersection of Hazelgreen and Howell Prairie roads — has 35 acres of hazelnut trees planted in 2015. Hari said the orchard is heading into its third production year, when the trees produce a marketable crop.
Burying irrigation line will help to combat both evaporation and animal damage, Hari said. He doesn't want to shoot the coyotes that wander onto his farm, as they and other predators help control the vole and mice population that can also cause problems.
"We just want to take away the ability for them to do damage," Hari said. "We think this will be a solution to all that."
Hari figures it will take a few weeks to bury line among all 4,224 trees in the orchard. He is using a subsoiler mounted to the back of his tractor, with a single tooth plowing 5.5 inches deep as he and Dallas pass between the rows.
Simultaneously, Hari watches as the drip line slowly unspools from a wooden spool into the trench.
The line was previously placed right next to the trees, but the new one will run down the middle of the 20-foot rows. Hari said he believes this will encourage the trees to develop heartier and more robust roots as they must reach farther for moisture.
The main impetus for the project and SWCD grant, however, comes back to conservation.
"I think we'll be watering quite a bit less," Hari said. "It'll be interesting to see how the trees perform this year."
