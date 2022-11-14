sm bmsb.jpg

A brown marmorated stink bug feeding on a red pepper plant.

 Oregon State University

CORVALLIS, Ore. — An outbreak of invasive brown marmorated stink bugs this year poses a serious threat to crops, especially hazelnuts, according to Oregon State University specialists.

The stink bug population is exploding in 2022, topping "anything seen in Oregon for at least five years," according to OSU.

