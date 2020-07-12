After a five-year search with multimillion-dollar grants, scientists at the University of California-Riverside announced last week they have discovered a naturally-occurring treatment for a fatal citrus disease.
Scientists say the breakthrough is the first known substance capable of controlling huanglongbing disease, or HLB, regarded as the most devastating citrus disease worldwide.
A few months ago, the Journal of Integrated Pest Management labeled the disease "incurable." Now, citrus industry leaders say the discovery could lead to a commercially available product for growers to treat — and possibly cure — diseased trees. But further research is needed before a product can be registered and marketed.
"HLB is a really big deal," said Melina Klein, chief research scientist at the Citrus Research Board.
UC-Riverside geneticist and professor Hailing Jin, the research project's leader, has called HLB "a national emergency."
In Florida, according to recent USDA data, citrus production has plummeted 74% since 2005, when the disease was first found in the state.
In California, HLB is still confined to residential areas. Marcy Martin, president of the Citrus Research Board, said California has around 2,000 HLB-infected trees as of July, and growers continually quarantine and remove infected trees so the disease doesn't spread.
"If [HLB] spread to commercial-scale California orchards, it would be extremely devastating," said John C. Gless, supervisor of Gless Ranch Inc., a citrus farm in Riverside, Calif.
Jin, the research leader, said she and her team found the new treatment in nature.
Jin said the Australian finger lime, which has been consumed for hundreds of years, contains an antimicrobial peptide — a short chain of amino acids — that is naturally resistant to HLB. Jin said she plans to use this peptide as a treatment.
Klein of the Citrus Research Board said the experiment's preliminary results showed the peptide from the Australian finger lime reduces both symptom development and bacteria levels.
The researchers, Klein said, are considering various methods of peptide treatment, including spraying and trunk injections.
"Growers can feel a bit fatigued in terms of investing in research when it doesn't get anywhere. So, it's really fantastic to see this is something that may get commercialized," said Klein.
Although industry leaders say they're enthusiastic about the potential solution, they say it's too early to tell just how effective the peptide will be in fighting HLB.
"This is still really early in the experimental stage. The early results are promising, and we're certainly excited to see progress in the project. But more research is still what's needed," said Martin of the Citrus Research Board.
Gless, the grower, said he'll be watching the research unfold.
"It's probably not the end-all solution, but it's exciting. At this point in the game, we need every tool we can possibly get, every little thing that can help us buy time," he said.