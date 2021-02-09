OLYMPIA — A proposal to penalize farms for housing foreign workers got a poor reception at a Senate Housing Committee hearing Tuesday.
Senate Bill 5396 would raise taxes on building or repairing farmworker housing if any bed is occupied by a guestworker in the U.S. on a H-2A visa.
Albert Zepada, human resources manager for Kyle Mathison Orchards, told senators the Wenatchee farm prefers hiring U.S. workers, but must fill out its workforce with guestworkers because of a labor shortage.
U.S. migrant and foreign workers are housed together, so it would be impossible to avoid the tax hit, he said.
"It would affect our ability to provide sufficient housing for the 90% or our workforce that is domestic," he said.
For 25 years, the state has exempted from sales taxes the materials and labor that goes into constructing or maintaining housing for farmworkers. The tax break is intended to encourage farmworker housing built to state standards.
Sen. Liz Lovelett, D-Anacortes, introduced a bill to extend the tax exemption to any housing occupied by a farmworker, unless the worker is a foreigner with a H-2A visa.
In that case, the tax exemption would be eliminated.
Marty Miller, the executive director of the Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing, a nonprofit that builds farmworker housing, said he strongly supported expanding the tax exemption.
He called ending the exemption for housing with foreign workers "problematic."
"This will harm nonprofits who serve both domestic and H-2A workers," Miller said.
Some 25,000 H-2A workers, mostly from Mexico, come to Washington each year. The program has come under fire from critics that argue it displaces U.S. workers and exploits foreigners. Many guestworkers return to Washington year after year.
Zepada called getting 200 workers from Mexico to Wenatchee a "monumental task."
"We have to do it, unfortunately, because we want to harvest our crops," he said.
Taking away the tax break would be another blow to the industry, Zepada said.
"At the end of the day, our consumers won't care that we pay sales tax on our housing. They'll just say, 'We're not going to pay $5 for an apple.'"