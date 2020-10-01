SALEM, Ore. — Waves of wildfire were running across the Northwest, and attendant swift September winds knocked over a yard of hop trellises at Sodbuster Farms.
The downed acres were a painful loss — one acre costs $8,200 to establish — and the Sodbuster team had about a week left to harvest in smoky air.
It was “just another thing” in a year of challenges, including markets disrupted by COVID-19.
But brother-sister team Peter Weathers and Erica Lorentz, who run the farm alongside other members of their family, were quick to adapt. The hop industry, they said, is full of surprises.
Hops are one of the basic ingredients in beer. Hop flowers give beer bitterness, flavor and aroma and extend shelf life.
Growers, dealers and brewers say the fast-evolving hop industry, which has morphed over the past decade with the rise of craft beer, leaves growers breathless as they try to keep up. The only constant, they say, is change. Yet growers like Weathers and Lorentz say despite 2020’s challenges, they’re excited to be in an industry they believe is changing for the better.
It’s a historic time for hops, with new sales channels, improving grower-brewer relations, shifting consumer preferences, expansion in global markets and big innovations.
Smoked hops
2020, growers say, has been rough.
As wildfires tore across the Northwest, enveloping the region in smoke and turning the sun to ember, many farms picked hops in hazardous air conditions.
Reyna Lopez, executive director of Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste, a Latinx union, said she was saddened to turn away growers who asked for hundreds of masks for their workers in the initial “run” on masks when the fires hit. Her union, she told the Capital Press, had a limited supply of N95 masks and had to refer farmers elsewhere for masks, such as to the Oregon Farm Bureau.
Lopez said she received dozens of calls from contract workers on hop farms who were worried about working in smoke.
Manuel, a contract farmworker who asked that his last name not be used, said he felt nauseated, tired and had headaches harvesting hops in the smoke.
Whether or not to work presented a stark choice: prioritize health or earn money. Though permitted to stay home, many farmworkers kept working for the same reason owners did — they couldn’t afford not to.
Manuel, for example, said he’d used up his paid sick days.
Lopez of the union said most farmworkers had no complaints against hop grower-owners; their complaints, instead, were against labor contracting companies, which they said didn’t communicate clearly across language barriers and made them feel unsafe asking for help.
Even more devastating, said Lopez, in Marion County, Ore., especially, she has heard from several farmworkers who lost their homes or trailers to fire.
COVID’s big splash
Along with fires, Northwest hop farms have also felt COVID-19’s sting.
“Sanitation” and “social distancing” meant securing protective gear, purchasing more vehicles, installing sanitation stations and finding additional worker housing.
“We’re price takers, not price makers. These costs came out of growers’ bottom lines,” said Ann George, executive director of the industry group Hop Growers of America.
COVID-19 also shook the beer market.
Most growers sell hops to brewers through merchant-dealers. When the pandemic struck, merchants had to make predictions, telling growers how many acres to cut and of what varieties.
In Oregon alone, according to Michelle Palacios, administrator of the Oregon Hop Commission, growers cut back from 8,000 total anticipated acres to 7,600 acres — nearly 5%.
Dealers say predicting the market has been hard.
“It’s like driving down the freeway at 70 miles an hour at night with no headlights,” said Steve Carpenter, chief supply officer for Yakima Chief Hops, a mammoth grower-owned dealer that handles about 38% of the U.S. crop.
The hardest-hit sector during the pandemic was small breweries, especially those that are tap-only.
“Some of those businesses won’t survive,” said Carpenter.
January to June 2020 — from the Brewers Association’s latest survey — 112 breweries nationwide closed out of about 8,300 total.
But Bart Watson, the association’s chief economist, said that’s only 4% more than 2019 closures. Watson said growers shouldn’t worry too much; breweries, he said, have long “defied the odds” with “unnaturally low closing rates.” A wave of closures was likely to happen soon anyway, he said.
COVID-19, he said, had a bigger impact on openings. Only 301 new breweries opened nationwide, he said, 20% fewer than the previous year.
Watson said many breweries have pivoted to retail and direct-to-consumer channels. In fact, industry leaders say COVID-19 could be a game-changer in alcohol e-commerce.
“I suppose we should’ve seen this coming, but I’m not sure we did. People staying at home seem to be drinking more alcohol. There’s an uptick in demand,” said Carpenter of Yakima Chief.
COVID-19 has shattered precedent.
Before the pandemic, the beer industry was subject to strict U.S. alcohol laws.
After repealing Prohibition in 1933, the U.S. set up a three-tier system for alcohol distribution, requiring producers to sell products only to distributors, which then sell to retailers. Laws vary state to state, but the system, which advocates say has economic, regulatory and public health benefits, demands licensed distributors.
The pandemic may change that.
In an effort to rescue businesses, many states relaxed rules about online and direct-to-consumer beer sales, toppling decades of tradition.
Several brewers told the Capital Press it’s unclear whether relaxed rules will be permanent post-pandemic, but it’s clear that brewers hope so.
Consumer demand
Demand for direct markets is part of the larger craft beer movement.
Before the craft boom in the late 2000s through 2010s, experts say the domestic industry was dominated by giants making “pale, yellow lager beer.”
As early craft brewers found an eager community of consumers, the U.S. quickly swapped places with Germany as the main global producer of aroma hops. Breweries and microbreweries popped up nationwide.
The past few years, the Pacific Northwest’s industry has become so famed that experts say international markets for craft beer and hops are expanding, even during the pandemic.
Another trend has recently emerged. Domestically, big alcohol companies are buying up small-to-midsized breweries.
The past five years, according to industry data, 61 breweries have been acquired by larger companies, more than double the number of acquisitions in the previous 25 years. Anheuser-Busch alone acquired eight breweries in 2019.
Hop growers have expressed concern that corporate acquisitions might drive away consumers who want to purchase only from independent, small-scale breweries.
The Brewers Association for Small and Independent Craft Brewers defines “independent” as less than 25% owned or controlled by a beverage alcohol company that is not a craft brewer.
And to some consumers, it’s a big deal. Recent Nielsen-Harris data show 72% of weekly craft beer drinkers say they factor “made by an independent brewer” into purchasing decisions.
But experts say most people aren’t putting their wallets behind their words.
According to the economist Watson, the average consumer doesn’t know who’s independent. And surveys overlaid with purchase records show even those who do still buy from major corporations.
What consumers do put their wallets behind are new, creative varieties of beer.
‘What else do you have?’
“Folks these days will go into a brew pub and say, ‘That’s the best beer I’ve ever had,’ then turn around and ask, ‘What else do you have?’ It’s a challenge for us to keep up,” said Carpenter of Yakima Chief.
Consumers’ thirst for new beers is especially hard on hop growers.
Five-year contracts used to be the gold standard. Growers prefer the stability of long-term contracts, but because consumer preferences change rapidly, dealers are afraid of getting bound to lengthy contracts and some are relying on the “spot market” more.
In 2019, according to Watson, the beer economist, 73% of brewers used contracts, in contrast to 97% in 2014. Average contracts are also shorter: three years, according to the latest data.
“If we see contract levels drop much more, growers are going to be hesitant about planting new acres,” said Watson.
But growers told the Capital Press that, in a twist of irony, contract challenges have strengthened grower-brewer relations because both must communicate and take risks together.
“It’s a kind of dance,” said Palacios of the commission.
Several growers told the Capital Press Ninkasi Brewing Co. was one of the first to pursue deeper relationships with growers. Many breweries followed suit.
A trademark with that
Partly because of consumer demands, growers say the industry is moving toward more proprietary hops: privately bred, patented hops with signifiers like a trademark.
Most hops used to be bred by university researchers and were in the public domain. Now, growers invest more in genetic research.
“The proprietary varieties are the future of hops,” said John Coleman, perennial crops manager at Oregon-based Coleman Agriculture.
Proprietary varieties tend to be more disease resistant, but the most popular proprietaries also all tend to ripen around the same time — making for “crunch time” at harvest, Coleman said.
David Henze, Coleman Agriculture’s president, said he predicts that as technology improves, harvesting will become less labor-intensive.
The ‘wine-ification’ of beer
Coleman Agriculture is also known for its involvement in a pioneering study that could change the industry.
Winemakers know that factors like a region’s soils, climate and topography — known collectively as “terroir” — can influence winegrapes’ character. Volcanic soil, for example, can lend spiciness.
Now, growers are experimenting to see if the same is true for hops.
A hop terroir study started in 2018 with Liz Coleman, one of Coleman Agriculture’s owners. While touring a Newberg winery, she recalls wondering if hops had terroir, too.
It made sense to her. Coleman Agriculture farms more than 2,200 hop acres, straddling regions of the state. What struck Coleman was that even with the same variety and growing practices, brewers often requested hops from a specific farm or even field.
Coleman called Thomas Shellhammer, Oregon State University professor of fermentation science, with her idea — which he said thrilled him.
Together, they assembled their “dream team” of scientists and growers.
Shellhammer said it’s too early to make definitive conclusions, but experiments so far have persuaded him that terroir does indeed influence hops’ characteristics.
“We have to be careful not to say something is better, but just different. Otherwise this research can potentially be really threatening,” said Shellhammer.
Coleman said she sees terroir as the next logical step for the beer industry: another layer of story and place for consumers to enjoy, a marketing tool for growers and a door to agritourism.
“This has become a passion project for me,” said Coleman.
Young and old
One of industry’s biggest transformations has come from within.
“Things were getting a little sad mid-2000s,” said George of the Hop Growers of America. “We were sitting around in rooms full of gray hair, saying, ‘Who will we sell out to?’ Then when craft beer started rolling 10 to 12 years ago, finally we had younger generations come back to these farms. That’s made all the difference in the world to this industry.”
Oregon and Washington have some of the oldest multi-generational hop farms. Because installation costs and land prices are high — especially in Oregon’s Willamette Valley — it’s rare to see a young person starting from scratch. Most farms involve several generations.
But in Idaho, where land is more affordable, “newbies” with no background in hops are breaking into the industry — so much so that Idaho surpassed Oregon in hop acreage this year.
Growers across the Northwest told the Capital Press a similar story: 2020 has been hard, but overall, it’s an exciting time to grow hops.
At Sodbuster Farms, Erica Lorentz and her brother Peter Weathers said that, before the boom in craft beer, neither of them had any intention of farming.
But as it became apparent that the industry was transforming — and that their parents needed a hand running the farm — the siblings and their families took the reins.
“I can’t explain how glad I am we did it,” said Lorentz.
Weathers, too, is happy where the industry is headed.
“We’ve got a lot going for us and I foresee great things in the future. That’s what brought me back,” he said. “But ultimately, we are who we are because of who came before us, and I want to honor their legacy, too.”