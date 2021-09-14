WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Biden administration has nominated Elaine Trevino, the Almond Alliance of California president and former deputy secretary of the state Department of Food and Agriculture, to be chief agricultural trade negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
If confirmed by the Senate for the role, Trevino will be an ambassador responsible for conducting and overseeing international negotiations related to trade in agricultural products.
Trevino will have significant sway over dealing with China and forming potential free trade agreements with the United Kingdom, European Union, Kenya and other nations and regions.
Trevino's appointment is significant, Western U.S. farm groups say, because she has experience with specialty crops and issues facing farmers in the West.
A White House press release Monday touted Trevino's qualifications.
"As the leader of an organization that advocates for California's leading agricultural export, Elaine understands tariff and non-tariff trade agreements and global positioning," said the statement.
Trevino, the statement continued, also has experience advocating for COVID-19 relief, addressing retaliatory tariffs, forming public-private partnerships, dealing with technical and phytosanitary trade barriers and handling port congestion.
The American Feed Industry Association, U.S. Dairy Export Council and the American Farm Bureau Federation, a national farm advocacy group, welcomed Trevino's nomination.
"AFBF is encouraged by President Biden's nomination of Elaine Trevino as chief agricultural trade negotiator," said AFBF president Zippy Duvall. "Her strong roots in agriculture and her experience in America's largest exporting state have prepared her for the challenges of representing the nation on trade issues."
Trade priorities for whoever takes the role, Duvall said, should include creating new trade agreements with the European Union and Great Britain as well as expanding the China Phase 1 agreement.
According to her official biographies posted on the White House and Almond Alliance websites, Trevino has advocated on regulatory and legislative issues including food safety, water, air quality, crop protection, worker safety and feed quality.
Before leading the almond group, she was president of California Strategic Solutions, a consulting company focused on business development and government relations.
Trevino was deputy secretary at the California Department of Food and Agriculture under Govs. Arnold Schwarzenegger and Gray Davis. In that role, she was responsible for overseeing the international export and trade programs, specialty crop block grant funding, marketing, plant health, pest prevention and the statewide county fair network.
Trevino also is on USDA's Agricultural Policy Advisory Committee.
She was raised in California's Central Valley and holds a bachelor's degree from the University of California-Berkeley.
Because she has not yet been confirmed by the Senate, Trevino told the Capital Press Monday that "at this time, I am limited on what I can say about my recent nomination."
She and a White House press secretary, however, said Trevino will be able to comment further on specific policy goals and trade plans once confirmed.