JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Dieter Boehm built a life beyond the Iron Curtain.
Boehm, 72, is a pioneer of the Southern Willamette Valley's wine industry, known for developing unique blends from German grape varieties and helping establish the Lower Long Tom American Viticultural Area, or AVA.
He is also an immigrant who once risked his life to escape East Germany via the Berlin Wall.
Boehm grew up in a small German town where he was exposed to food and wine pairings early in life by his father, a restaurateur.
At university, Boehm studied business and power engineering.
On weekends, he and his friends sometimes boated along the Elbe River to visit vineyards. He did not imagine then he would later grow winegrapes.
Though he was young with the world before him, a shadow darkened his life. Boehm lived in communist East Germany, behind the Berlin Wall. After graduating in 1972, he was placed at a company designing nuclear power plants in eastern Berlin. From his office window, he could see the Cold War division: "The dogs. The guards. The watch towers. The barbed wire fences. The wall itself."
The city, he recalls, was crawling with undercover agents and secret police.
Once, he was interrogated.
"In that interview, it became clear that they knew everything, they had spies everywhere," said Boehm. "I realized: I can't live in this system any longer."
Boehm, then 25, planned an escape with his roommate.
The pair found a "weak spot" — a stretch of the border by Austria with heavily barbed wire rather than concrete, and watch towers about every 20 feet.
One foggy night, the young men cut their way through, being careful not to touch communication lines that ran along the fence.
They sought refuge with a farmer who encouraged them to turn themselves in to the Austrian government as political refugees.
One year later, in 1976, Boehm arrived in Eugene, Ore., an area he had heard about from another refugee.
Boehm found seasonal work on a Christmas tree farm. He didn't have papers, but the employers didn't ask questions, he said.
He soon returned to Germany and applied for a green card. Legal status secure, he came back to Oregon, where he worked in a tree-planting cooperative.
Boehm began to notice vineyards popping up. When he realized the Willamette Valley's cool climate was similar to some German grape-growing regions, he decided to plant winegrapes.
In 1984, Boehm bought a 20-acre Junction City parcel, now High Pass Winery.
He continued to work at the cooperative while planting vines, finding customers and learning to make wine.
Today, Boehm farms several vineyards. High Pass Winery sells about 85% of its grapes to other wineries and makes 2,000 cases of wine annually.
Although most of Boehm's acreage is in Pinot noir, he grows several other varieties. High Pass makes a sweet white wine called the "Crazy 8," a blend of eight German grape varieties: scheurebe, huxelrebe, silvaner, Bacchus, Siegfried, gewürztraminer, comtessa and gutedel.
Boehm was also instrumental in establishing the Lower Long Tom AVA last December.
He is now renovating his tasting room and developing an 80-acre property into a vineyard.
"I don't plan to retire unless I physically can't do it anymore," he said. "As long as I can do it, I enjoy it."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.