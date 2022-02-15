SALEM — For her final presentation to the Oregon blueberry industry before officially settling into retirement, Bernadine Strik had one hour to condense 34 years of horticultural research that has helped the region to become a leader in global production.
Strik was hired by the Oregon State University Extension Service in 1987, specializing in berry crops and winegrapes. Since 1992, she has led the berry research program at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center, where one administrator bestowed on her the title of "berry goddess."
A lot has changed over the decades, Strik told growers Feb. 14 at the annual Oregon Blueberry Conference in Salem. Her experiments led to widespread changes in farming practices — including the adoption of raised beds, trellises and narrower spacing between plants — greatly increasing yields and harvest efficiency.
Today, Oregon produces the highest volume of blueberries in the world, with 160 million pounds from 15,000 acres in 2020.
In recognition of her work, the Oregon Blueberry Commission presented Strik with its lifetime achievement award, bidding a fond farewell to the trailblazing scientist.
"I was raised on a farm, and all I've ever wanted to do was to make a difference," said Strik, who retired from OSU on Jan. 1. "I can't think of an award that means so much to me, because it's from the industry. It's a big part of the job I love to do."
Strik gave a career retrospective that highlighted key findings from her blueberry trials at NWREC, and offered her thoughts for the future.
When she first started at OSU, Strik said the standard for blueberries was to grow on flat ground, without mulch or trellises, and 4-5 feet between plants in rows. Machine harvesting was just beginning to gain steam.
Her first industry-funded proposal looked at increasing planting density to maximize yields faster during establishment years. The results showed that yields actually increased 50% planting bushes 3 feet apart, as opposed to 4 feet.
"We were having a huge impact on yield during those establishment years," Strik said.
Higher density plantings are now common among northern highbush blueberries. "I've never seen anything I've done be adopted so quickly," Strik commented. Most growers space plants 2.5 feet to 3 feet apart in rows.
As part of the same experiment, Strik also began studying trellises, which similarly became commonplace. Her findings showed that, without trellising, an average of 20-24% of yield was lost on the ground during machine picking. With trellises, efficiency of machine harvesting improved 4-8 percentage points.
Another project found that cumulative blueberry yields increased 22% over eight years when planted in raised beds versus flat ground.
As for organic systems, Strik found using a weed mat helped reduced weed management costs by 75% compared to sawdust or compost mulches. To avoid losing soil organic matter, she suggested a layer of sawdust under the weed mats.
Coming off the 2021 heat dome during which temperatures at NWREC soared as high as 113 degrees, Strik said more research will be needed to better understand how different blueberry varieties tolerate heat, and possibly breed new varieties better adapted for a warmer climate.
Strik said evaporative cooling systems and overhead sprinklers may also be necessary to help blueberries withstand higher summer temperatures — though she acknowledged that would be a significant investment for growers.
Following the presentation, T.J. Hafner, a certified crop adviser with AgriCare and chairman of the Oregon Blueberry Commission, presented Strik with the award.
"There is no doubt that you want to see the best for the industry, and have it be successful and thrive," Hafner said.
The commission also showed a video tribute to Strik, with several farmers offering their congratulations.
"We are going to miss you more than you will ever know," said Jeff Malensky, president of Oregon Berry Packing in Hillsboro.