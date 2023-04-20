Dave Brazelton recalls the first time he met Bernadine Strik.

It was 30 years ago, and Brazelton, of Fall Creek Farm and Nursery in Lowell, Ore., said crews were harvesting blueberries when they noticed sections of one field where the bushes had developed fewer buds, meaning less fruit.

GP Bernadine2.jpg

Oregon State University Extension berry specialist Bernadine Strik inspects a blackberry variety.
