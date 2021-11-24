WENATCHEE, Wash. — Researchers this fall discovered in Washington state an Asian parasitoid wasp that is the natural enemy of the spotted wing drosophila, a fruit fly that has been wreaking havoc in berry crops.
The discovery could potentially be good news for growers of sweet cherries and berries, as the newly discovered wasp may be able to help curb the spread of the spotted wing drosophila. Entomologists say there's a chance the discovery may speed up biological control — to use the wasp, called Ganaspis brasiliensis, to control the pest population.
"This is really a positive step for the cherry and berry industries," said Elizabeth Beers, a professor in Washington State University's Department of Entomology. “Hopefully this speeds up the timeline to get biological control of the spotted wing drosophila.”
Studies estimate the pest causes $500 million to $700 million in national crop damage annually.
The spotted wing drosophila's larvae cause destruction by burrowing into fruit. That's where the parasatoid could come into play. The female Ganaspis lays her eggs inside drosophila larvae. The new parasitoid then develops inside the drosophila larva, killing it.
"It's a bit like the movie 'Alien,'" Beers said.
This September, Beers, along with her lab members, post-doctoral researcher Dylan Beal and technician Peter Smytheman, found more than 100 Ganaspis brasiliensis adult wasps in a patch of wild blackberries less than a mile from the Canadian border near Lynden, Wash.
This was the first confirmed sighting of the beneficial wasp in the U.S. and was followed by more discoveries by Chris Looney of the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
Beers had been hunting for wasps crossing the border into Washington after Canadian researcher Paul Abram found Ganaspis in British Columbia in 2019.
Beers and her lab members are now studying the genes of the Ganaspis wasps they collected to determine if the wasps are a particular strain that could be reared and released.
Thanks to the work of USDA's Matt Buffington, researchers know that there are multiple strains of Ganaspis, some of which are more effective than others at controlling spotted wing drosophila. Beers said she hopes the wasps her team found are a strain of Ganaspis brasiliensis called G1, which are extremely host-specific, meaning the G1 wasps prefer to attack spotted wing drosophila larvae and generally don't bother other species.
Because the wasps in British Columbia were G1, Beers said it's likely the wasps found in Washington are too, but her team won't know for sure until finishing genetic tests this winter.
USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service would not likely approve release of other strains because the agency is careful about approving only host-specific species for biocontrol.
For example, APHIS recently declined to approve release of a related Asian beneficial wasp, the Leptopilina japonica discovered in Washington last December, because it didn't pass the agency's "high bar" for host specificity.
In contrast, APHIS has already approved the G1 strain for release — work led by University of California-Riverside researcher Kent Daane.
If the discovered wasps are in fact G1, it will allow Washington researchers, led by Rebecca Schmidt-Jeffris, to collect the wasps and rear them in USDA's Wapato, Wash., lab.
Beers said if all goes according to plan, her vision is to release Ganaspis brasiliensis into wild blackberry stands in Washington to help keep spotted wing drosophila under control.