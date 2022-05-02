Washington's snowpack had its best April in more than 30 years, state Department of Ecology drought coordinator Jeff Marti said Monday.
Snowpacks across the state usually melt in April, but this year they grew and held more water at the end of the month than at the beginning.
No part of the state was left out. The statewide snowpack, an averaging of basins as different as the Olympic and Blue mountains, was 114% of normal as of May 1, compared to 80% on April 1.
Since 1990, there have been 12 snowpacks larger as of May 1. But no snowpack has rallied from so far below normal on April 1 to above normal at the end of the month.
"This year was a real outlier," Marti said. "It was just gangbusters."
The "average" is based on snowpacks between 1991 and 2020. An above-average snowpack promises a good irrigation season. Basin snowpacks Monday ranged from 128% in the Upper Columbia to 87% in the Lower Yakima.
The Upper Yakima and Naches basins, both important for Yakima Valley irrigation, were above normal Monday after beginning the month below average.
The snowpack has probably finally peaked, Natural Resources Conservation Service snow supply specialist Scott Pattee said Monday.
The snowpack typically tops out around April 1. While snow is not unusual in April, the amount and geographic spread this year was amazing, he said.
"It just kept coming and coming after a disappointing March," Pattee said. "It was pretty evenly distributed, everybody got good now."
Before the winter began, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said a La Nina tilted the odds in favor of a cool and wet winter in Washington.
Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond attributed the April snowpack turnaround partly to chance and partly to a late-arriving La Nina.
"I think right now we're still feeling to an extent the lingering effects of this La Nina," he said. "I think La Nina's effects are really going to taper off."
La Nina conditions, triggered by cool Pacific Ocean temperatures, are linked to chilly winters in the northern tier of the U.S. and milder weather in the southern tier.
Oregon, Idaho and Montana snowpacks improved in April. Snowpacks in the Southwest such as in Arizona and New Mexico declined.
"It's usually that way in the West. If somebody gets water, somebody doesn't," Bond said.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a drought emergency for the most of the state last July. The declaration expires June 1, and state officials will meet this week to discuss extending or revising the declaration.
The declaration excluded central Puget Sound, including Seattle and Tacoma. Marti said the declaration probably will be lifted in Western Washington. April improved the summer outlook east of the mountains, particularly in the Walla Walla area, he said, though the region has a long-term rain deficit.
The federal U.S. Drought Monitor classifies the eastern half of the state in drought, including 7% in "extreme drought."