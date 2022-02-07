ST. PAUL, Ore. — To know Austin Smith is to embrace his hometown of St. Paul, Ore., a community of less than 500 people about 30 miles south of Portland.
The 30-year-old Smith was a sixth-generation farmer, growing hops at his family's B&D Farms in the lush Willamette Valley countryside. His spirit of service extended from the local volunteer fire department to the St. Paul Jaycees. He was the president of both organizations.
Later this year, Smith planned to open his own restaurant and taproom on Main Street, which he envisioned becoming a destination for the rural area.
"He was passionate about everything he was involved in," said Ed Charron, a longtime friend and colleague. "There was a lot. I don't know how he found the time."
Smith died Feb. 3 from injuries suffered in a barn fire and explosion in northern Marion County. He is survived by his wife, Ashley; parents, Dave and Lisa; brother, Zach; nephew, Brayden; niece, Callie; and extended family.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The barn was at Champoeg Farm, which raises turkeys and other poultry.
Those who knew and worked with Smith described him as a pillar of the community, an up-and-coming leader in the U.S. hop industry and someone who was always ready to help.
Brenda Frketich, owner of Kirsch Family Farms in St. Paul, knew Smith since he was a kid, when she used to babysit for him. They would later serve together on the St. Paul Rural Fire Protection District — he as a volunteer firefighter, and she as an emergency medical technician.
"People like Austin are just so important to these small rural communities to keep them functioning the way they do, and to keep everyone safe," Frketich said. "It was so great to see someone like that, who was willing to stay in his community and work to make it better."
Mark Daniel, a fellow EMT and spokesman for the fire district, remembers training with Smith when they joined in 2015. The district has between 30 and 35 volunteers, Daniel said, along with a cadre of part-time paid medics providing an ambulance service.
Daniel said Smith was "your typical hometown kid who does very well, and wants to be involved with what happens in his community."
"That's why everybody is hurting as much as they are," Daniel said. "We are a family."
On the farm, Smith was a dedicated and forward-thinking hop grower alongside his father, uncle and cousins. B&D Farms is Oregon's third-largest hop farm by acreage, said Michelle Palacios, administrator of the Oregon Hop Commission.
Just two weeks earlier, the farm took home the Cascade Cup at the annual American Hop Convention held in Tampa, Fla. The Cascade Cup is a coveted industry award, given to the farm with the best Cascade hops as judged by the Hop Quality Commission.
It was the third time B&D Farms has won the award in the 10 years since it was introduced.
Palacios said Smith was a rising star within the new generation of young hop farmers. When he couldn't get a seat on the Oregon Hop Commission, Smith instead joined the Hop Growers of America, serving on a national committee to study best growing practices for the crop.
A short time after that, Smith was elected as one of two representatives from Oregon on the Hop Growers of America board.
"What struck me with Austin is that he had no hesitation to help," Palacios said. "He was always willing to do what needed to be done. He was so service-minded."
Charron, owner of Willamette Ag Solutions, a company that designs and builds farm equipment, remembers long visits with Smith in his office or at the B&D Farms hop dryer during harvest, where they would talk business for hours at a time.
At the same time, Charron said Smith was "notorious for somehow finding the time to play hooky," especially for fishing trips to the Oregon Coast.
"If there was an opportunity to have a good time with good friends, he didn't skip it," Charron said.
In addition to growing hops, Smith was an avid home brewer and even opened a small on-farm brewery, Trellis Brewing Co., in 2018.
Last year, Smith and Bruce Ernst, of Ernst Nursery & Farms, purchased a building previously owned by Marion Ag Service in St. Paul that they planned to reopen as a taproom. Smith came up with the name, Harvester Taproom, and an opening date was tentatively scheduled for June 1.
Ernst, who is Dave Smith's cousin, said he will talk with the family about if and when they want to proceed with the project.
"From what I understand, they still want to open it," Ernst said. "(Austin) was going to be the face of the place."
The Oregon Farm Bureau said in a statement that Smith was "a prime example of the spirit of giving back that's so evident in Oregon's small agricultural towns. ... He will be deeply missed."
Charron said he expects his friend will be memorialized and remembered for a long time to come in St. Paul.
"He'll never be forgotten," Charron said. "There's going to be stuff named after him all over. He's going to be remembered in every way."