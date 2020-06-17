GERVAIS, Ore. — Cherry harvest is underway at Pearmine Farms in the heart of Oregon's Willamette Valley, where migrant and seasonal farmworkers began arriving June 14 to pick this year's crop.
This summer, however, comes with even greater challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic. Oregon OSHA, the state's Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has implemented a temporary rule strengthening requirements for agricultural housing, transportation and field sanitation to limit the spread of COVID-19.
On May 29, Gov. Kate Brown announced $30 million in funding to compensate farms and ranches for complying with the rule. Applications are now open for the program, and will be processed in the order they are received.
Molly McCargar, a fourth-generation family farmer at Pearmine Farms, said she has spent nearly $7,500 so far buying additional cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and all new beds and tables for each of 12 cabins at the farm.
By replacing full-size beds and mattresses with twin beds, and picnic tables with smaller bistro tables, McCargar said they can keep workers 6 feet apart while making the most of limited space.
"In order to make sure we had enough room, we had to get rid of the double (beds)," McCargar said.
The rule also prohibits unrelated workers from sharing bunk beds.
McCargar hosted Alexis Taylor, director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture, June 17 at the farm north of Salem to discuss how growers are adapting to the rule.
Pearmine Farms typically brings in 45-70 workers from California during cherry harvest, climbing ladders to reach the tops of trees brimming with ruby red fruit. In addition to rearranging the camp for social distancing, McCargar said she purchased one additional trailer with portable toilets for workers in the orchard, costing $5,000 more.
Farms must provide at least one portable toilet and hand-washing station for every 10 workers under the temporary rule. The previous standard was one for every 20 workers. Each unit must also be cleaned three times daily.
McCargar said she has not yet applied for compensation through the Food Security and Farmworker Safety Program, but intends to. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 25, when the Oregon OSHA temporary rule expires.
Funding for the program comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, with $16 million going directly to compensate farmers. The other $14 million will pay for preventive measures such as educational outreach and buying personal protective equipment and quarantining sick workers.
"What I've seen is farmers and ranchers are very concerned about the health and safety of their workforce," Taylor said. "That is really what prompted, obviously, the Oregon OSHA rule, and we've been able to create a program to help comply with those regulations."
Taylor said ODA collaborated with the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Housing and Community Services and Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board to create the compensation program. OWEB will administer the funds, processing applications and collecting documentation.
"We did a ton of engagement with our agricultural stakeholders," Taylor said. "We had more conversations with actual producers than I could probably even count to make sure that we were getting a full picture of what the real needs are, and what their costs actually were."
To stretch funding through the summer, Taylor said there is an initial $20,000 payment limit on housing and field sanitation compensation — though if any money is left over at the end of October, it will be paid out to farms with receipts over $20,000 at a proportional rate.
Taylor said money for additional transportation will be paid out separately, based on mileage. Drivers and passengers in vehicles must wear face masks and be separated by at least 3 feet.
"Ultimately, being in compliance will hopefully help mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19 within our agricultural communities," she said.