Washington shivered through its third coldest and 10th wettest April in the past 128 years, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported Monday.
Average temperatures were 4.4 degrees lower than normal. Since 1895, only April 1955 and April 2011 were colder. The cold, rain, snow and wind impacted pollinators, plants and people.
"It's definitely unusual to be this wet and cold," north-central Washington orchardist April Clayton said. "The problem we have is we're still dealing with cold temperatures, so the bees aren't as active."
As expected in a La Nina year, northern tier states such as Washington, Oregon and Idaho were cool and wet in April, while southern tier states were warmer and drier than normal, according to NOAA's climate report for the month.
Oregon had its 10th coldest and seventh wettest April. Idaho had its 11th coldest and 36th wettest April. Montana had its fifth coldest April, while North Dakota its eighth.
Northern California was cooler and wetter than average, while Southern California was warmer and drier. New Mexico, the Western state most impacted by drought, had its 11th warmest and second driest April.
NOAA carves up Washington into nine climate divisions. Northeast Washington was notable for tying its coldest average nighttime temperatures. The other record years were 1909 and 2008.
Average temperatures in three Central Washington divisions were all near-record cold. Most areas were wet, too, though there was some variation.
Adams and Lincoln counties will need above-average rainfall in late May and June for wheat yields to rebound from last year's drought-depressed harvest, Washington State University Extension director Aaron Esser said.
"We don't have the soil moisture to work with," he said. "There's still a potential for a good crop, but we could be closer to where we were last year," he said. "If we can have an average crop this year, I will be tickled pink."
The cold, Esser said, has slowed down plants and made working outdoors unpleasant. "When you get this wind, it has a bite."
May has started wet and cold, too. Over the first eight days of the month, rainfall at the five Yakima basin reservoirs was 332% of normal. Washington's snowpack was 125% of average as of Tuesday. It was 80% of normal on April 1.
Clayton said cherry trees in her Douglas County orchards have been more affected by the cold and wet spring than the apple trees. Worse than this year's cold was a nighttime low in the teens in the spring two years ago, she said.
"It has been in the low 30s verse 18 degrees," Clayton said.
Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond attributed the state's April snowpack surge partly to the La Nina. A La Nina also prevailed in 1955 and 2011, the only two Aprils colder than this year's.
In an early outlook, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center favors a La Nina prevailing again next winter.