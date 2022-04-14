Tree fruit growers in Central Washington say they're worried that the April snow storm pelting the region could limit or slow pollination.
Pollination is critical in the tree fruit industry. Cherries, pears and apples all rely on bees to help with pollination, according to Matthew Whiting, professor and plant physiologist at Washington State University, but bees rarely fly in high winds or weather below 55 degrees Fahrenheit.
Last week, high winds whipped the region, and since this weekend, the area has been caught in a storm accompanied by low temperatures.
"The bees just aren't flying," said Whiting.
Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission, similarly expressed concern about the cold front affecting pollination.
"Specifically for apples, we’re being told most trees remain ‘pre-bloom’ and the snow should have little impact. However, the bigger picture is about the difficulties with pollination and cold weather — bees don’t work in the cold. So, the weather the next couple of weeks is when we’ll know more," said Fryhover.
Tim Kovis, spokesman for Washington State Tree Fruit Association, agreed that "pollination has more people concerned" than snow damage.
The specific impacts of the storms vary by micro-region.
In the south-central portion of the state, closer to the Tri-Cities, Kovis said blossoms are more mature — and therefore more vulnerable. According to Whiting, of WSU, snow can potentially saturate open flowers with too much moisture, rendering their pollen useless.
Farther north, or in higher-elevation foothills, trees are not as budded out.
Impacts also vary by crop. Cherry blossoms generally emerge earlier than pears, followed by apples, so growers say their cherry trees are at the highest risk.
Jason Matson, who grows cherries, pears and apples near Selah, in the south-central region, said he doesn't feel consternation about low night temperatures. "It's the cold daytime temperatures – that is what causes me to scratch my head," he said.
Matson is using traditional industry techniques including wind machines and water to protect his blossoms at night. He will use heaters if the need arises.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll be OK," he said. "It really depends on when this (cold spell) breaks so the bees can fly again."
Farther north, in the Manson area, grower Jared England said it's been unusual to see snow like this so late in the spring.
"This is crazy," he said. "It's never a dull moment."
But England isn't too worried. His apple and pear trees, based on elevation and micro-climate, are still pre-bloom and pre-pollination. His cherry trees are starting to bloom, but cherries only make up a small portion of his overall business.
Whiting, of WSU, recommends growers whose bees don't adequately pollinate their blossoms this spring look into supplemental pollination services. Whiting runs a business in connection with Firman Pollen Co., offering electrostatic applications of supplemental pollen.
Kovis, of WSTFA, said he hopes the weather doesn't get much colder. The forecast for tonight, April 14, is in the 20s Fahrenheit.
"I think there are a lot of growers that are going to have a sleepless night hoping the weather man is wrong," he said.