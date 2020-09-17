Apples that Gov. Jay Inslee picked in Olympia and dropped off in three Eastern Washington towns were apparently infested with apple maggots, a pest considered a severe threat to the state's most-valuable crop.
Apples the governor left Saturday in Omak and Bridgeport in north-central Washington likely have been rounded up, Will Carpenter, director of the Chelan-Douglas Horticultural Pest and Disease Board, said Wednesday evening.
The Washington State Department of Agriculture is trying to find apples presented by Inslee a week ago to the fire-devastated town of Malden in Eastern Washington, department spokesman Hector Castro said Thursday.
Transporting homegrown apples from Western Washington to Eastern Washington violates a quarantine meant to protect the state's apple industry.
Inslee said he and his wife, Trudi, picked the apples from a tree at the governor's mansion. He issued a statement Wednesday, saying the incident was a good reminder of the importance of being aware of the apple quarantine.
"Last week, Trudi and I wanted to express comfort for the communities suffering from devastating fires. When I visited some of these areas, I took some apples we picked from our tree in Olympia. We regret this mistake," he said.
Violating the quarantine is a misdemeanor. Moses Lake Sen. Judy Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee, said that Inslee should face penalties.
The quarantine protects orchardists in her district, she said. A composting company that wanted to haul yard waste from Seattle was kept out of the area because of concerns it would unwittingly introduce apple maggots, she said.
"I think it was a nice gesture to bring the apples, but he shouldn't have done it," Warnick said. "This is a prime example of why we have these rules in place. He should understand the quarantine at this point."
Carpenter said he learned about Inslee's apples on Monday morning. "My phone's blowing up," he said. "I started my hunt."
On Tuesday, using small-town networking, he learned the governor had made a personal visit to Omak. He recovered seven apples believed to have been left by Inslee and saw signs of apple maggots on the outside. He sliced some apples open and confirmed his suspicions.
"I was fairly confident we were going to find something, and we did," Carpenter said.
Carpenter posted a notice on Facebook saying he was desperately seeking the apples left in Bridgeport. "It is of the utmost importance these apples are safely disposed of immediately," he wrote.
On Wednesday afternoon, Carpenter received a call from Dennis Hoots, who said he took the crate of apples Saturday from Inslee at a Bridgeport church, where he and other volunteers were handing out food to fire victims.
Hoots recorded and posted on Facebook a video Wednesday of Carpenter retrieving the crate of apples. Hoots said on Facebook that he set down the apples after taking them from the governor. In the hustle and bustle of handing out food, the apples were moved, he said.
Hoots said he found the apples Wednesday while he was cleaning out a refrigerated truck that volunteers had used to store food.
Carpenter said Wednesday evening that he hadn't yet cut open any of the 30 to 35 apples in the crate, but they too showed outer signs of apple maggots. It was fortunate the apples had been kept cold to keep the maggots inactive, he said.
Carpenter said he couldn't be sure, but was confident "most, if not all" the apples brought by the governor to Douglas County had been recovered. Carpenter said he has asked the agriculture department to chase down the apples left in Malden in Whitman County.
Said Castro: "We are trying to round up the apples best we can and make sure they get disposed of properly."
Castro affirmed that the department won't pursue penalties against Inslee. The department enforces the quarantine with education, he said.
"We do not typically take any sort of penalty action against a person who commits that mistake," Castro said. "And we're not going to do that in this case."
Apple maggots are common in Western Washington, spoiling fruit with brown streaks. An infestation in the state's Eastern Washington orchards would have major economic consequences, according to a 2016 study conducted by three researchers for the agriculture department.
An apple-maggot infestation would curb exports and have environmental impact too as growers used more pesticides, according to the study.