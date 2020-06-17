Apple growers say they have been left out of a federal farm rescue program.
Tuesday, a dozen groups representing state and regional apple growers signed a letter to USDA asking the agency to reconsider its calculations for which crops are and aren’t eligible for direct aid.
In the letter, growers say they should be eligible for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP for short, and call the USDA’s methods for determining apple prices and grower eligibility “fatally flawed.”
CFAP was designed to calculate payments to eligible growers on a per-commodity basis. The rule is that a commodity qualifies for aid if it has sustained at least a 5% price decline January through April.
Without a clear explanation, USDA in May did not list apples as eligible.
“We were surprised that apples were left out of the package,” said Shelby Myers, economist for the American Farm Bureau Federation. “A lot of apple growers are hurting and need help.”
When USDA concluded apple prices didn’t fall by 5% or more from January to April, Jim Blair, CEO of USApple, an association representing growers, said in a statement “every grower in America knew that wasn’t correct.”
In reality, Blair said, the apple business has been pulped by oversupply, “record-shattering stocks” and sluggish sales domestically and abroad.
The industry, headed by USApple and the Washington State Fruit Tree Association, submitted more than 30 pages with detailed sales data showing the decreases. The data show a decline in apple prices ranging from 6.5% to nearly 25%.
The data also revealed that shipping volumes had fallen by 24% during that time and 19% of the crop still remains to be marketed.
Apple industry experts say USDA’s data was faulty because it didn’t track sales between shippers and supermarket chains, which account for 95% of apple sales.
Mike Doke, executive director of Columbia Gorge Fruit Tree Growers, told the Capital Press the organization’s growers are feeling “so overwhelmed and concerned” about COVID-19.
Myers of the American Farm Bureau Federation said she is hopeful USDA will make changes to include apple growers soon.
“USDA has told us they’re hoping to work quickly on apples, and it’s clear they’re receptive to any information,” she said.
According to the Federal Register, USDA will continue to consider comments about apples and other commodities that were left out of CFAP through June 22 and will make decisions by or before July 21.