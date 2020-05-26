WENATCHEE, Wash. — Washington apple exports are down 18% from the same time two years ago when the industry had a similar size crop.
The decrease is due to diminishing markets and difficulties getting apples to markets because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic on top of previous trade issues, says Todd Fryhover, president of the Washington Apple Commission in Wenatchee.
The industry has shipped 27.8 million, 40-pound boxes of apples overseas from Sept. 1 through mid-May, which is about 5 million boxes fewer than two years ago when the total crop was 131.7 milion boxes. The 2019 crop, now still being sold, is estimated at 135.7 million boxes.
“We’ve exported 20% of this crop, which is low. Normally, we run 28 to 34% and in a crop year like this we would expect to be at 32% exported,” Fryhover said. “But this isn’t a normal season."
COVID-19 is slowing the supply chain, he said. "When you close markets, ports and distribution slows down. Cold storage inventory gets flooded."
Each nation is at a difference place, he said. "China and South Korea are out of it but we worry about India, Indonesia and Mexico, where there’s still a potential for reaching peak levels of the pandemic.”
Season-to-date shipments to Mexico are at 7.2 million boxes and may finish at 11 million, Fryhover said. The nation is the largest Washington apple export market.
Canada is No. 2 at 3.7 million boxes, Taiwan is 3 million boxes, India is 1.8 million and Vietnam is 1.7 million boxes.
China which was No. 6 in 2014 is now No. 15 at 524,000, down 31% from a year ago, and may finish at about 650,000 boxes.
Exports reached 1.7 million boxes in 2017 but dropped in half to 908,809 boxes in the 2018-19 season because of China’s 50% tariff that became 60% on Sept. 1, 2019.
During a May 21 Apple Commission meeting by Zoom, a $14 million 2020-2021 budget was approved including $6 million in USDA Market Access Promotion money, $3.35 million of USDA Agricultural Trade Promotion money and $2.65 million from Washington apple grower assessments for a total of $12 million in export promotions.
Of that, $2.3 million is budgeted for India, $2.1 million for Mexico, $1.1 million for Vietnam, $800,000 each for Indonesia and China, $588,000 for Thailand and $579,000 for Central America.
The commission also budgeted $525,000 for Canada, $445,000 each for Malaysia and the Middle East, $380,000 for Taiwan, and $330,000 for Colombia and Peru.
Fryhover noted that $1 million of the MAP money is carryover from the previous year that couldn’t be spent due to COVID-19. Much of that program pays for point-of-purchase materials and apple sampling in grocery stores.
The commission is basing its 2020-2021 budget on an estimated 135 million-box 2020 apple crop.
Crop timing looks to be normal to early and there’s concern that cool weather after pollination may impact cell division, causing apples to be half a size smaller than normal which would mean a smaller crop, Fryhover said. But there are a lot of new plantings just coming into full production that means more apples, he said.