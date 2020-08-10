WENATCHEE, Wash. — The 2020 Washington apple crop is forecast at the same size as last year, but demand for apples may suffer if incomes drop and inflation ticks upward because of COVID-19, a leading apple analyst says.
Harvest of early varieties has just begun and late varieties finish in early November. Apples are stored and sold throughout the year.
The Washington crop was forecast at 134 million, 40-pound fresh-packed boxes by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association in an Aug. 1 assessment released Aug. 7.
That ties the 2019 crop of 133.9 million boxes and is 6% greater than the average of the past five years. It is 6.6% less than the record 2014 crop of 143.6 million boxes.
Annual farmgate value is about $2.4 billion, making it the state’s top agricultural commodity. Washington produces about 65% of the nation’s fresh apples and dominates in apple exports.
“Forecasting the outcome of this crop is very difficult because we do not yet know how the pandemic will affect trends in income and inflation. I suspect incomes will be down and inflation higher, not good for apple demand,” said Desmond O’Rourke, a retired Washington State University agricultural economist and world apple analyst.
The resurgence of COVID-19 may cause retailers to trim the number of apple varieties they offer and some minor varieties are becoming irrelevant to industry returns, O’Rourke said.
An old crop carryover 19% greater than the carryover a year ago will affect early season prices, he said. Most of the carryover is Red and Golden Delicious, Fuji and Gala, he said.
FOB prices have been averaging less than $20 per box (breakeven or below) on most main varieties, excluding Honeycrisp, he said.
A positive for Washington is that New York and Pennsylvania apple crops are forecast down and the European crop is expected to be below average.
The big challenge will be handling increased supplies of Fuji (up 6.4%), Cripps Pink (up 21.3%) and Honeycrisp (up 17.9%), he said.
“Honeycrisp prices will be particularly under pressure. That may affect the prices for the Honeycrisp-type apples like Cosmic Crisp,” O’Rourke said.
Most other varieties are forecast at about the same as last year which should help newer variety prices that have been under pressure in the 2019-2020 sales season, he said.
The category of other varieties, largely proprietary to companies, is down 2.9% after years of strong growth including a projected 32.8% increase a year ago.
Cosmic Crisp, the new state apple, is projected for a large increase which was planned after its smaller market debut last season.
“Exports will continue to be difficult. However, a President Biden is likely to be less combative on trade than President Trump. Numerous trade disputes remain to be resolved,” O’Rourke said.
For the second straight year, Gala will surpass Red Delicious as the volume leader, said Jon DeVaney, tree fruit association president.
Gala is forecast at 23% of the crop, Red Delicious at 17%, Fuji at 14% and Granny Smith and Honeycrisp each at 13%, DeVaney said.
Cripps Pink is at 5% and Cosmic Crisp at 1.2%.
Organic production is estimated at 21 million boxes which is 16% of total production, up from 15 million boxes in 2019, DeVaney said, noting that typically not all organics are ultimately packed and marketed as organic.
The forecast is based on a survey of approximately 50 apple packers and shippers and is a best estimate of the total volume of apples that will eventually be packed and sold on the fresh market, excluding product sent to processors.
The forecast is subject to change due to weather affecting the crop over the next three months.