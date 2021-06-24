CASHMERE, Wash. — In March, Liberty Orchards, known for its Aplets & Cotlets sweets, announced the company would close after years of unsuccessfully seeking a buyer. But before its legion of stalwart customers could mourn the potential loss, a prospective buyer surfaced in late May — KDV Group, a Russian food company.
On June 22, KDV Group, which produces confectionery snacks, announced it will not only take over Liberty Orchards' century-long legacy but continue making the famous Aplets & Cotlets fruit-and-nut candies in Cashmere, Wash.
Terms of the sale were not provided.
"We are excited to welcome Liberty Orchards to the KDV family, to meld fresh ideas with long-standing traditions, and to continue making products loved by so many Americans," said Denis Shtengelov, KDV Group's CEO, in a press release. Based in Tomsk, southern Siberia, KDV makes 350 products in over 10 factories scattered across Russia.
In its 101 years, Liberty Orchards grew from tiny apple orchard run by two Armenian immigrants, Mark Balaban and Armen Tertsagian, and has blossomed into a beloved company. For the past 43 years, Greg Taylor, grandchild of Tertsagian, has run the company and admits mixed emotions about selling it. He plans to retire.
"It's been a wonderful run for our company, and there's a part of me that would like it to continue," he said, but he is "really delighted that we've found somebody who wants to keep the business operating, keep it in Cashmere, keep the employees and keep making the same recipes.”
On the official Aplets and Cotlets Facebook page, the company announced the deal to almost 6,000 followers.
"Yay! I was worried that I would never have an Aplet or Cotlet ever again. So glad you can stay where you are and continue making the best candy!” one wrote.
In the press release, the two companies said they are confident that KDV's specialized consumer analytics platform and network will fuel "growth opportunities."
"We thank our customers so much for the support they've given us the last 100-plus years and our new owners are going to be making the same recipes in the same way, with the same staff and we hope that our customers will continue to enjoy our products in the future,” Taylor told the Capital Press.