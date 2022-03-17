SALEM — For the second year in a row, Wilco posted record-breaking profits in 2021 while navigating pandemic-related stresses and continued red ink in its hazelnut operation.
The agricultural cooperative, based in Mt. Angel, Ore., held its annual member meeting March 17 at the Salem Convention Center where executives announced $329 million in total sales for 2021, up $54 million or 19.6% over the previous record set in 2020.
Wilco also earned $13.8 million in net income, up $5.6 million over the previous year.
The co-op's board of directors approved $3.7 million in patronage and revolve cash payments back to members, which was another record and up nearly 50% over 2020.
"We are financially strong and improving," said Bart Walker, chief financial officer of Wilco. "It's been two very strong back-to-back record years in a row."
Each of the co-op's business divisions — including retail stores, energy, Valley Agronomics and Hazelnut Growers of Oregon — posted year over year financial gains in 2021.
Though HGO remains overall unprofitable, it too improved upon its performance from 2020.
Wilco acquired HGO in 2016. Members invested $20 million in a new hazelnut processing facility in Donald, Ore., which opened in 2018 serving HGO's roughly 200 growers.
By itself, HGO ran a deficit of $4.48 million in net income last year. That, however, was still an improvement of $2.2 million over the 2020 losses.
"It's still a net loss at HGO, but we're showing some improvement," Walker said. "We have high expectations that will continue in 2022."
A year ago, Wilco announced it was looking for a minority business partner for HGO. Sam Bugarsky, the co-op's CEO, said there was "quite a bit of interest," though ultimately a deal never materialized.
"We're still open to considering relationships, but we're committed to moving forward on our own," Bugarsky said.
Bugarsky said there are reasons to be optimistic about the hazelnut business going forward. He said HGO remains "a work in progress," though they have made strides in reducing production costs at the processing plant through greater efficiency and automation.
HGO's marketing team is also working to grow its brand of Oregon Orchard hazelnut products. Bugarsky said the goal is to offer Oregon Orchard at 50,000 points of distribution. Currently, the brand is available at 15,000 points of distribution.
"We have a chance at profitability in 2023," Bugarsky said.
The vast majority, about 79%, of Wilco's total sales come from its farm retail stores in Oregon, Washington and California. Those stores accounted for more than $260 million in sales last year, including two new stores that opened in Yakima, Wash., and Sonora, Calif.
Wilco plans to open its 25th retail store this year in Pasco, Wash., after purchasing the location from Bleyhl Co-op. Bugarsky said the store will officially transition to Wilco on April 4.
"The retail farm supply business has been vibrant for years. It was really exaggerated with COVID," Bugarsky said, adding the co-op plans to continue adding 1-3 stores annually in the Pacific Northwest.
Looking ahead to 2022, Walker, the CFO, said Wilco expects to continue setting records, though historic growth trends will likely start to moderate. The co-op anticipates it will earn $364 million in total sales and $16 million in net income.
In other business, Wilco members voted to approve a change to the co-op's bylaws, eliminating a requirement that kept HGO's equity pool separate from the other divisions.
Bugarsky said the change was proposed both for public perception and to channel any future HGO profits to all members who have invested for years in the business' start-up costs.
Members also elected Lauren Lucht, marketing director for Northwest Transplants in Molalla, Ore., to a newly created at-large seat on the Wilco Board of Directors. Bob Jossy, of Jossy Farms, and Tom Ruef, of Ruef Brothers LLC, were also elected to the co-op's Hazelnut Advisory Committee.