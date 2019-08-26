The American Pomological Society has awarded its highest honor to University of Idaho Professor Esmaeil “Essie” Fallahi.
The society since 1873 has awarded a medal named for founder and first president Marshall Pinckney Wilder. The group said individuals or organizations receiving its Wilder Medal have demonstrated outstanding service to the pomology field, including originating and introducing superior, widely planted fruit varieties.
“It’s a huge honor for anyone to be even nominated, let alone to be recognized, because it is the highest possible award from the oldest society in the world,” the Parma-based Fallahi said in an interview.
APS, founded in 1848, said in award presentation materials that his contributions in fruit germplasm and nutrition, rootstock physiology, bio-regulators and blossom thinners are among the reasons he is considered a leader in the field. The medal recognizes his contributions to apple physiology and culture as well as his work on the responses of tree fruits and vines to physiological and genotype variables.
A committee approved Fallahi for the award, which he received before an audience of APS and American Society for Horticultural Science members. He has been active for years in both organizations.
He has conducted long-term research on numerous rootstocks or scions of apples, peaches, nectarines, plums, cherries, pluots, wine and table grapes, and alternative fruits through the UI pomology and viticulture program he founded in the early 1990s.
He worked at Oregon State University and the University of Arizona before joining UI in 1989.