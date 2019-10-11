WENATCHEE, Wash. — The large 2019 Washington fresh market apple crop is now estimated to be 2.5% more than in August, which has one analyst warning of a potential crisis while the industry’s marketing association manager is more optimistic.
The Oct. 1 storage report released Oct. 8 by the Washington State Tree Fruit Association only gives numbers for Gala, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, since tallies are ongoing on other varieties and 30% of the crop remains to be harvested by early November.
Gala is now estimated at 33.4 million, 40-pound boxes, up 7.65% from the association’s Aug. 1 forecast.
Honeycrisp is at 17.5 million boxes, up 6.4% from Aug. 1 and up 44.6% from 12.1 million in 2018.
Golden Delicious is at 7.2 million boxes, up 14.8% from Aug. 1.
Those increases alone, without updates on other varieties, mean the total crop is now estimated at 140.7 million boxes versus 137.3 million on Aug. 1.
“It’s similar in size to 2014 (143.6 million), which was a grim year for the apple industry,” said Desmond O’Rourke, world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist in Pullman.
“With three of the 10 major varieties going up from Aug. 1, I would expect some of the others to go up. One caveat is cold weather that could trim some later varieties,” he said.
Cold snaps have not been long enough so far to do major damage, said Brian Focht, manager of Washington Apple Growers Marketing Association in Wenatchee.
O’Rourke noted a Kroger Co. official said at the Aug. 22 U.S. Apple Association Outlook Conference that U.S. apple consumption fell 11% in the last five years because of too many apple varieties and increased competition from other fruits.
“If we get this large a crop and falling demand, the industry has a crisis on its hands,” O’Rourke said.
It may be forced to consider major collective, rather than individual company, domestic marketing promotions, he said, adding that such a promotion could cost as much as $1 per box but likely return several times that.
“There are a lot of situations that would make sense to do it, but I don’t see that happening,” Focht said of collective promotions.
The crop estimate could shrink as growers leave some inferior fruit on trees, he said.
“I’m not willing to go as far as Mr. O’Rourke has gone and predict disaster. We have better fruit and typically better fruit translates into better sales,” Focht said.
There’s more top-grade fruit, color is better and fruit size is a little smaller in some varieties, which will improve packouts, he said.
“Certain varieties may have fewer prime retail sizes and that’s where the meat of the manifest is. The crop could be larger but be similar to last year in prime sizes,” Focht said.
That could help keep prices up.
As of Oct. 9, the average asking price among Yakima and Wenatchee district shippers for extra fancy (standard grade), medium size 80 apples per box for new crop Gala was $20 to $26 compared with $18 to $24 a year ago and $24 to $28 two years ago, according to USDA.
Honeycrisp 80s and 88s were $42 to $50.90, compared with $45 to $55.90 a year ago.
Prices are generally good and close to prices at this time last year, which is “an encouraging sign given this year’s larger crop,” said Jon DeVaney, president of Washington State Tree Fruit Association.
Movement is strong at 2.4 million boxes shipped the first week of October with only 329,000 boxes of that being old crop, DeVaney said.
The big jump in Honeycrisp volume may mean Honeycrisp prices will fall below $40 per box for the first time in many years, O’Rourke said, noting new crop Honeycrisp is selling for $1.48 per pound in grocery stores, about $1 below normal.
Those may be loss leader prices or prices to move fruit to make room for more in storage, Focht said.
“Yes, Honeycrisp took a big jump. No question, but there is tremendous demand for it. It will meet or exceed the $42 to $50 range when we have everything in,” he said. “Prices are lower right now due to the large harvest and people needing to turn bins and make room in storage. Typically, October is the lowest price month. Demand picks up in November.”