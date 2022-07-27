Almonds (copy) (copy)

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service predicts a smaller almond harvest in 2022 due to frost damage and drought.

 Almond Board of California

USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service forecasts that California's 2022 almond crop will be 11% smaller than last year due to frost damage earlier this year and ongoing drought.

In its Objective Measurement Report released this month, the agency predicts this year's production will be around 2.60 billion meat pounds, down from last year's crop of 2.92 billion meat pounds. The forecast is based on 1.37 million bearing acres statewide.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you