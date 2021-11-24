SACRAMENTO — The Almond Alliance of California Nov. 22 named Aubrey Bettencourt, a longtime leader in California's agricultural sector, as its new president and CEO.
The Almond Alliance of California represents and advocates for almond processors, hullers, shellers, growers and similar businesses.
Bettencourt will succeed Elaine Trevino in the role. She was nominated by President Joe Biden to be the chief agricultural negotiator for the U.S. trade representative. Trevino's confirmation by the U.S. Senate is expected soon.
Bettencourt, the new president and CEO, most recently served as director of sustainability for the California Cattle Council and Western United Dairies. Previously, she served as California state director of the USDA's Farm Service Agency, was executive director of the California Water Alliance for eight years and worked as deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of the Interior's Water and Science Division.
Almond Alliance chairman Mike Curry said in a statement that Bettencourt's selection came after "an extensive and thorough" search for the right executive to fill the role.
"We are extremely excited to have Aubrey Bettencourt as the Almond Alliance’s new president and CEO. Aubrey comes to us with a wealth of diverse knowledge and innovative advocacy work on behalf of farmers and ranchers," said Curry.
Because of Bettencourt's experience working in the Interior Department's Water and Science Division and for the California Water Alliance, Curry said he believes her knowledge of water issues will prove a "unique asset" to the organization.
In a statement, Bettencourt said she's happy to accept the role.
“I am excited to join the Almond Alliance, a dynamic leader in American agriculture,” Bettencourt said. “As a fourth-generation California farmer, it is a personal honor to serve."
Tuesday, Blue Diamond Growers, a major almond marketer and processor, issued a statement welcoming Bettencourt to the role.
"(Bettencourt's) extensive background and focus on water supply and quality will be a great asset to our membership and California farmers facing immense water insecurity pressures. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Almond Alliance of California with Aubrey's leadership," said Mark Jansen, president and CEO of Blue Diamond Growers.
Bettencourt will assume her new role Dec. 1.
