WENATCHEE, Wash. — They may have set a record by working the past 60 years in meteorology, but Jim Holcomb and Bud Graves will call it quits after one more season of spring frost forecasting.
Younger meteorologists with Washington State University’s AgWeatherNet will job shadow Holcomb and Graves next spring and after that AgWeatherNet will take over the frost forecasting mostly used by Central Washington tree fruit and wine grape growers.
AgWeatherNet is a network of 174 automated agricultural weather stations in Washington providing real-time and historical weather data and a range of models and decision aids for farmers, but not forecasts. It is now being reorganized after vacancies in key positions.
From March through May, Clearwest Inc., owned and operated by Holcomb and Graves, provides twice daily online forecasts of minimum low temperatures, general weather, wind and clouds for Wenatchee, Okanogan, Yakima and the Columbia Basin. Forecasts are further broken down into smaller regions and lows are forecast for 45 to 50 specific stations.
Holcomb and Graves analyze current and past data from those stations, weather forecasts and models to make morning and evening weather and low temperature forecasts.
“If we get within two degrees of our forecast for the next morning, that’s good. We’re able to do that most of the time. Some stations are harder to forecast because they’re more sensitive to wind,” Holcomb said.
The forecasts can be crucial in helping orchardists determine whether to activate smudge pots, propane heaters or wind machines to prevent frost damage to tree fruit and wine grape buds.
Growers still want Clearwest forecasts even with more wind machines automated with their own temperature gauges.
“Our board and members see continued value in detailed frost forecasting, and appreciate that WSU's AgWeatherNet is expanding its capacity in this area,” said Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association in Yakima and Wenatchee.
The association sponsors Clearwest at $38,000 a year.
“Bud Graves and Jim Holcomb at Clearwest have done good work for our industry and we want to thank them as they transition to full retirement,” DeVaney said.
The association will work with AgWeatherNet to ensure a smooth transition, discuss resources, funding gaps and how to close them, he said.
Holcomb is 85 and Graves is 79. They want to retire. They’ve been doing spring frost forecasting as a private operation since 1996 when the National Weather Service stopped the effort to save money.
Prior to that, Holcomb did frost forecasting for the NWS in Wenatchee and Graves did it for the NWS in Yakima. The Wenatchee and Yakima NWS offices closed in 1997.
Holcomb and Graves knew each other while getting their degrees in meteorology at the University of Washington. They began their careers with the NWS in 1958 and 1959. From 1972 through 1976, Graves did frost protection in Hood River out of the Portland NWS office. He spent most of his career in Yakima. Holcomb’s first NWS forecasting job was in Los Angeles but 26 years of his career was in Wenatchee.
A third former NWS meteorologist, Bob Robinson of Wenatchee, worked with them in Clearwest until his death five years ago.
“Growers’ tools have evolved from smudge pots, but that doesn’t negate the information they can gather from our forecasts to help them,” Graves said. “Low elevations are more susceptible to frost. Higher elevations can have problems, too. It depends on wind flow patterns. Ridges can get cold and there are little pockets of valleys on certain nights that get cold first.”
Frosts can be a bigger problem in the southern part of the region than the north, he said.
Clearwest used to do fall frost forecasts and winter Arctic outbreak forecasts at key stations.
The winter of 1968-1969 was severe with temperatures reaching 48 degrees below zero at Winthrop and Twisp in the upper Methow Valley, killing orchards, some of which were never replanted, Holcomb said.
They’ve learned a lot about the regional vagaries through years of experience, but AgWeatherNet will be working on models to reduce forecasts to smaller scales, which will be good, Graves said.
David Brown, 55, director of AgWeatherNet, and its new meteorologists Craig Oswald and Joe Zagrodnik, both 32, met with Holcomb and Graves in Wenatchee, Sept. 17.
“We came away impressed. They put a lot into those forecasts. It’s a rigorous operation,” Brown said of Holcomb and Graves.
“Joe and Craig are excited to learn from them. They have decades of experience and you can’t beat that,” Brown said.
Graves lives and works in Sequim. Holcomb in Wenatchee. They use the video conference application Skype twice daily to confer from March through May, working on their preliminary morning forecast and their 7 p.m. main forecast.
Oswald, Zagrodnik and possibly more AgWeatherNet meteorologists will join the conferences next spring to learn the program, Brown said.
Eventually it may be improved with greater automation and artificial intelligence for more precise region, subregion and station forecasts, Brown said.
The work will dovetail with an AgWeatherNet cherry cold hardiness project funded by the Washington State Fruit Commission, he said, and forecasting could be valuable for irrigation and pest and disease control.
AgWeatherNet, he said, will be more capable of doing these things because it now has more meteorologists than it had in the past.
WSU is not buying Clearwest. Holcomb said he will probably keep it going to do consulting.