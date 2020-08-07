The National Council of Agricultural Employers is again asking the U.S. Department of Labor to follow federal law that it says will eliminate minimum wages for foreign agricultural workers that have caused labor costs to skyrocket in recent years.
In an Aug. 4 letter to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia, NCAE President Michael Marsh said federal law requires the secretary to certify whether the employment of foreign workers will adversely affect the wages and working conditions of domestic workers similarly employed.
“Current and proposed regulations do not include this congressionally mandated determination, instead assuming that there is ‘adverse effect’ without actually finding it, thus bypassing the statutory requirements and contrary to law,” Marsh wrote to Scalia.
He asked Scalia to measure and publish specific findings of whether there is any adverse effect and to demonstrate how any proposed remediation of wages or training would protect against it.
“Overwhelming evidence indicates there is no adverse effect. We believe there exists no rationale under appropriate application of the statute for any AEWR (Adverse Effect Wage Rate). Markets allocate resources to their highest and best use far more efficiently than government mandates,” Marsh told Capital Press.
Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association and board chairman of NCAE, said Scalia needs to respond to the petition. It’s too soon to say if NCAE will seek a freeze of AEWRs at 2020 levels for next year, he said.
“Labor is the largest variable cost for growers, so this extreme escalation is impactful,” DeVaney said.
Agricultural groups for years have said the AEWR, intended to keep the wages of foreign workers high enough that they don’t adversely affect wages and employment of domestic workers, have artificially propelled wages of foreign and domestic agricultural workers higher.
Growers who hire H-2A-visa foreign guestworkers have to use the AEWR as base pay for any foreign and domestic workers they employ.
“The process is intended to protect against wage depression, not to guarantee wage inflation,” Marsh wrote to Scalia.
DOL sets the AEWR by region based on surveys of prevailing wages that include the AEWR.
NCAE sued and petitioned DOL to halt dramatic AEWR increases in 2019. NCAE and Peri & Sons, a Nevada onion grower, lost a lawsuit and now have dropped an appeal. NCAE felt its chances of winning on appeal were less than 50%, Marsh said.
NCAE petitioned then Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta to amend its AEWR methodology. DOL said it would be addressed in proposed new rules but it wasn’t, Marsh said.
The AEWR is increasing much faster than non-agricultural wages, he said.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour while the AEWR ranges from $11.71 to $15.83, the highest being in Oregon and Washington.
The Employment Cost Index, measuring non-farm employee compensation, increased an average of 2.54% annually from 2015 through 2019 while the AEWR increased 4.48%, Marsh said.
“This suggests that the increase in agricultural wages contrived by this scheme massively outpaced wage increases in the balance of the economy,” Marsh said.
It suggests only a beneficial effect from H-2A on the employment of domestic workers, rendering the AEWR unnecessary, he said.
The cumulative increases in six AEWR regions over the same three years was 19.8% to 26.53% while the ECI was only 10.54%, he said.
“Again this result defies the economic reality of the agricultural labor market or any other labor market,” he said.
Regional AEWRs are more than twice as volatile as the national AEWR, he said.
It is difficult to see how a farm or ranch can withstand year over year increases in their labor costs of 23% while negotiating forward contracted prices of their products with buyers tied to a consumer price index change of 1.78%, he said.
“Today, half of the fresh fruit and a third of the fresh vegetables consumed in the U.S. are produced in a foreign country. These percentages will only grow as unsustainable labor costs continue to push production overseas,” Marsh said.
The new trade agreement with Mexico and Canada contains few barriers to imports of fruits and vegetables, so growers in those countries paying less for labor have a competitive edge over U.S. growers, he said.
“We do not want to lose more U.S. share to foreign production. A market-based wage in the U.S. would expand production and consumption of U.S. produced fruits and vegetables diminishing the need to import food and thus enhancing U.S. national security,” Marsh said.