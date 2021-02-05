An Eastern Washington crop duster has been fined $7,000 and had his license suspended for five days for an aerial application that exposed at least 45 farmworkers to pesticides last summer.
Chris Eskildsen of B&R Aerial Crop in Connell denied the allegations, but accepted the penalty to avoid the cost of an administrative hearing, according to the state Department of Agriculture. Eskildsen declined to comment Thursday.
The incident occurred July 21 about eight miles east of Mattawa in Grant County as Eskildsen sprayed a potato field with a mix of pesticides — Baythroid XL, Onager Optek and Orbix 8-5-3.
About 50 farmworkers in a nearby apple orchard and vineyard reported seeing an airplane flying overhead and smelling a chemical.
Many workers reported vomiting, and suffering from headaches, nausea, respiratory illness, sore throats and numb tongues.
Five sought medical treatment that day, and some sought treatment later, according to the agriculture department.
The Department of Health conducted a separate investigation and concluded 47 workers were exposed to pesticides. Four suffered "high" severity illnesses, while 27 suffered "moderate" and 16 "mild" illnesses.
In an email to the agriculture department, Eskildsen said he looked before spraying and didn't see anyone in the orchard or vineyard, though he saw three vehicles parked a quarter-mile away near the orchard.
Eskildsen said he sprayed 100 acres between 6:45 and 7:10 a.m. and reloaded to spray the final 40 acres between 7:22 and 7:30 a.m.
Wind records indicate the pesticides would have moved away from the workers, according to the department.
The vehicles should have alerted Eskildsen to workers in the orchard, according to the department.
He should have made sure the pesticides didn't move in that direction throughout the application, the department stated.
Eskildsen must serve the five-day suspension during specific days in April.