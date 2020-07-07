This fall’s U.S. apple crop is forecast at 244.6 million 42-pound boxes of fresh and processing apples, down 7% from the 2019 crop.
“The projected crop suggests stronger prices and easier market conditions for the 2020-2021 sales season,” said Desmond O’Rourke, world apple analyst and retired Washington State University agricultural economist.
The current sales season, overlapping the upcoming one for more than two months before ending in October, has been “dismal” in returns for apple growers because of its large size and increasing costs, O’Rourke has said.
“Prices have strengthened since mid-May, but excluding Honeycrisp, they are still averaging less than $20 per box. Reds, Braeburn, Jonagold and Cameo remain particularly depressed,” he said.
Breakeven is about $20 to $21 per box, he said.
“The performance of the new Cosmic Crisp will be crucial to returns for many growers in 2020-21,” he said.
The recent forecast by Premier Apple Cooperative in Syracuse, N.Y., is the first of the season. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association gives its first estimate of just the Washington crop in early August. U.S. Apple Association’s forecast will come Aug. 20-21. USDA also issues an August forecast.
The estimates are in 42-pound boxes except Washington’s, which uses 40-pound boxes.
Premier’s estimate has been more accurate for three years in a row than USDA’s August estimate, said Mark Seetin, director of regulatory and industry affairs at the U.S. Apple Association.
Premier’s forecast is for Washington to have 166 million, 42-pound boxes of fresh and processing apples, down 8% from USDA’s final count of the 2019 crop. Other states:
• New York is forecast to produce 30 million boxes, down 5%.
• Michigan, 25.5 million, up 13%.
• Pennsylvania, 9.5 million, down 21%.
• California, 5.9 million, down 19%.
• Virginia, 3.8 million, down 16%.
• Oregon, 3.9 million, up 9%.
Spring frost damage of fruit buds and poor pollination of blossoms are common causes of downturns in estimates.
“We had some inclement spring weather, which affected pollination and crop load,” Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, said of the lighter Washington estimate.
He noted many growers observe that apple crops tend to follow trends of cherry crops and that this year’s cherry crop is picking lighter than expected.
Since spring challenges, growing conditions have been good but there’s lots of growing weather left to go before harvest, DeVaney said.
Washington apple harvest starts with Gala and other early varieties in early August and ends with Cripps Pink, Fuji and Granny Smith in early November.
At 1% below the five-year crop size average, Washington’s crop looks to be more manageable for sales but the forecast does not capture the more important, ever-evolving varietal mix, DeVaney said.
There have not been any serious labor shortages so far in the cherry harvest so while labor looks good there are COVID-19 costs and uncertainties, he said.
O’Rourke said the full effects of the COVID-19 crisis on retailer decisions about which varieties to stock and which to remove have not been seen. He said productivity of new plantings could alter the crop estimate.
It’s too early to know the size of crops in Europe and other countries, he said. Export demand, good this season, has slowed in the second half, he said.
“On the other hand, if current bad relations between India and China continue, it may open up more opportunities for Washington apples in India,” O’Rourke said.