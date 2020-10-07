MEDORD, Ore. — The Almeda Fire that tore through Phoenix and Talent this September burned down the homes of 30 employees at Naumes Inc., an orchard company in Southern Oregon.
The farmworkers' homes were among the 2,357 homes lost to the Almeda Fire, according to estimates from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
The Naumes family that runs the business set up an emergency relief fund, contributed $35,000 to their employees' needs and asked the community for donations. To date, the company has raised more than $86,000.
"The Naumes are a shining example of farm owners who treat their workers like family. It's good to see an employer doing right by their employees," said Samantha Bayer, policy counsel at the Oregon Farm Bureau.
The Almeda Fire started 11:04 a.m. Sept. 8, according to officials.
Laura Naumes, vice president and chief operating officer, said most of her employees were at work in pear orchards when the fire struck.
"Most people's children and grandchildren were at home, so it was pretty traumatic when people got news to evacuate," she said.
Naumes said many farmworkers drove toward home only to find road blocks. Where they couldn't drive through, workers got out of their cars and ran to their families.
Similarly, Annie Eadie, Naumes Inc.'s chief financial officer, said she drove through fire and falling embers to get to her kids at home farther south.
Mike Naumes, Laura's husband and the company president, said one employee had just four minutes to get out of her house. Winds were hitting 60 mph and the fire was jumping across the landscape.
Through the day and into the evening, Sean Naumes, Mike and Laura's son, said he and volunteers drove vans to take farmworkers to the Jackson County Expo, which was set up as an evacuation center.
The aftermath of the fire, they said, was heartbreaking: homes turned to charred skeletons.
The orchards survived with only a few scorched trees and about 1,000 bins of pears lost to high winds. The company's vineyard was unscathed. But many employees had lost everything.
"The devastation here is really unbelievable," said Mike Naumes. "It looks like a bomb went off."
But the community support, he said, has been "heartwarming."
After the fire, the company set up its employees in hotels, in the executives' own homes and in company housing. They created the "Naumes Emergency Relief Funds" at U.S. Bank and emailed people about their employees' needs.
Soon, donations poured in. The Naumes said they received donations from suppliers, friends and strangers. In addition to money, they've received clothes, furniture and more.
Despite their gratefulness, the Naumes say many challenges remain.
The community, said Laura Naumes, already had little affordable housing. And the $86,000 raised, though a step forward, is nowhere near what's needed to rebuild 30 homes.
The Naumes said they are committed to helping their employees long-term, many of whom have worked for the company 20 to 30 years. Even most seasonal workers, Eadie said, come back every year.
"We know them. They're permanent seasonals," she said. "And we'll do whatever we can to help."