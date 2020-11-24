The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to tighten safeguards against pests that attack grapevines, though the rules largely will depend on vineyards and nurseries policing themselves.
The Washington Winegrowers Association petitioned for the quarantine regulations, set to take effect in mid-January and intended to protect the health of the state's 79,000 acres of wine and juice grapes.
The department will also expand the list of insects and viruses forbidden from entering the state on grape planting stock. Only Oregon and California currently meet the inspection standards. Stock from other states will be illegal.
In another new rule, a business found to have stock infested with quarantined bugs or viruses will have to develop a pest management plan before moving stock or equipment off site.
The department estimated a pest management plan for a 5-acre vineyard would cost between $1,415 and $2,083.
Vineyards or nurseries that violate the quarantine must pay to return or destroy planting stock, but there are no other penalties.
The quarantine's success will depend on businesses cooperating, said Cindy Cooper, the department's Plant Services manager.
"We don't have an army of people who can go out and look for things, but we want to step up awareness of quarantine pests in the state," she said Tuesday.
"We're taking a very educational approach to this. We want the industry to take steps to control quarantine pests as much as possible."
Washington ranks second in the U.S. in grape production. The agriculture department has regulated the importation of grape planting stock since 1970.
For the past several years, Washington, Oregon, California and Idaho have discussed aligning their quarantine lists and inspection standards. Washington is the first to propose the uniform rules.
Washington will add to its quarantine list the European grapevine moth, glassy winged sharpshooter and Xiphinema index, a worm. None of the pests are known in Washington, but are threats elsewhere.
Grapevine red blotch virus will also be added. The disease was discovered in California in 2008 and has spread north. The agriculture department hopes the new rules will eradicate the virus in Washington.
Businesses are already required to report buying grape planting stock from out of state, but few do. "I would say we probably get two or three notifications a year," Cooper said.
The department identified one business, a nursery, with infected stock in 2019.
The department will have a hearing on the rules by video conference on Jan. 5.