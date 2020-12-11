NEWBERG, Ore. — When John Peterson and Jeremi Carroll first moved to this Willamette Valley town in 2012 to grow their farming dream, they started with one shovel.
Now, eight years later, they have created a permaculture oasis through regenerative farming, which focuses on conservation and rehabilitation of the soil and ecosystem, as well as increasing biodiversity.
“This has always been my dream to have a crazy secret fairy garden,” Peterson said. “So there’s that part that’s cool and turning that into a business.”
They own Pollinate Flowers, whose ethos hinges on regenerative farming and sustainable floral design. They started with produce but pivoted in 2018 to concentrate on the fresh and dry flower market. Smaller amounts of produce are also still available for purchase.
Carroll described Peterson as a “plant nerd” whose focus is on the farming, while Carroll focuses on the floral design. The bouquets are made using the 1,000 species of plants they grow.
Although COVID-19 has heavily impacted the floral industry, where large producers outside the country have no market, it has given local florists a chance to shine.
“We’ve done better than previously because people and florists are looking to us,” Peterson said. “They’re more interested in local flowers than in grocery store flowers.”
In June, Pollinate opened its first retail location in Newberg, Ore., although customers can purchase online, too. Peterson said that last year most of their income was coming from wineries and other large venues, but they’re still seeing an “upward trend.”
“We’re more profitable this year than last year,” Peterson said. “Growth is happening, so despite everything people still want flowers.”
He said that instead of selling a couple hundred dollars worth of flowers per order they’re selling closer to $50 at a time.
“Our business has grown but we’ve worked a lot harder for it,” Carroll explained.
COVID-19 has also allowed them to give more time to different aspects of their business such as their dry flowers and wreath kits. They were able to experiment and set up the infrastructure that will allow them to extend their work season into the holidays.
Pollinate uses plants at different stages, like using seed pods. Carroll said that for arrangements there are always certain elements that are needed like big focal flowers, secondary flowers and fillers.
When it comes to planting, they coordinate with the trends in the flora industry and plant the color schemes they want for the upcoming year.
“I accommodate that with things I like,” Carroll said. “I’m big on natural, organic design and interesting green foliage and textures.”
Beyond everything that’s above ground, Peterson also makes sure protecting and amending the soil is important. They add limestone or kelp meal, as well as test their soil every year so they can make a custom blend for their soil.
Pollinate is planning on branching into making essential oils from its plants, as well as starting a flower co-op. As the business continues to grow, Peterson said it’s rewarding to be sustainable economically as well.
“You have to make enough to not just keep it going but pay yourself so you have an income to have a comfortable life, or you won’t be able to do it very long,” he explained. “It’s rewarding to see it come to fruition.”