The Washington State Department of Agriculture plans to spread a granular insecticide on about 7,000 properties in Grandview, a Yakima County town, in an effort to kill Japanese beetles.
For the spring campaign, the department intends to use Acelepryn G, a product the Environmental Protection Agency says doesn't endanger people or pets if properly applied.
The department will seek landowner permission, but is ready to invoke its emergency powers if needed, managing entomologist Sven Sphichiger said.
"Unfortunately, this is one of those deals where if you do 50 properties and one in the middle decides to say 'no,' you may as well not have done the other 50 properties," he said.
Japanese beetles are an invasive pest with a wide appetite that includes some of Central Washington's most-valuable crops, such as grapes, apples and hops.
Idaho and Oregon have also battled infestations.
For the first time, Washington has an infestation to fight.
The state department trapped more than 25,000 beetles, concentrated in Grandview, this year.
"This is still a containable event," Spichiger told the state Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee at a Nov. 16 workshop.
The department plans to put down and water in Acelepryn to kill grubs before they emerge in the summer to feed on plants.
"It is a very short window that we have," Spichiger said. "Because of the life cycle of the pest, we need to start doing this late March, early April."
Trapping restrains the population, but other states have needed chemicals to gain the upper hand, he said. "The surveillance helps a little, but it's not the complete answer."
The Oregon Department of Agriculture applies Acelepryne in its ongoing campaign to eradicate Japanese beetles in the Portland area. The infestation was found in 2016. Idaho also used the chemical against an infestation in Boise discovered in 2012.
Acelepryn's active ingredient is chlorantraniliprole, classified by the EPA as a "reduced risk" pesticide.
Other insecticides are available, such as Bacillus thuringiensis galleriae.
"We have a few other insecticides we can use," Spichiger said. "The other states that have used them say they are absolutely not as effective, but it is an option we can go to if we absolutely have to."
The state has broad police powers to spray for insects. The agriculture department anticipates a multi-year campaign, featuring chemicals and a quarantine.
"We're hoping that people see the inherent danger of allowing a dangerous insect like this from becoming established," Spichiger said.