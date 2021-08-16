MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho researchers are working to turn out more drought-resistant conifer seedlings.
“Essentially we are trying to program them to survive better and grow better under drought,” said Andrew Nelson, who directs UI’s Center for Forest Nursery and Seedling Research and Franklin H. Pitkin Forest Nursery in Moscow.
High demand for reforestation seedlings reflects larger wildfires and longer fire seasons, and population dynamics that spur more construction and the need to harvest and replace trees.
“People are spending a lot of money on planting seedings, and to go back at the end of the year and see a lot of mortality and the need to spend more makes it difficult,” Nelson said. “If we can get it right from the beginning by getting seedlings better acclimated to these dry conditions, it’s not money that’s being wasted. It’s being financially prudent in getting seedlings on the landscape and getting them to survive.”
Using seedlings ensures a site has new trees. And it can offer greater control over species selection.
Forests in the region each year experience drought from about early July to sometime in September, he said. “When we plant seedlings in the spring, we want them to grow lots of roots really fast in May and June.”
With longer, more severe droughts predicted to come more frequently and strong demand for reforestation seedlings continuing, “more forests are going to have large-scale issues with seedling mortality,” Nelson said.
Recent UI drought-tolerance research on Western Larch resulted in seedlings that are shorter and bigger around, with dense root systems, he said.
Seedlings are grown in greenhouses where irrigation frequency and the amount of water applied are reduced.
“We are trying to make the seedlings recognize a dry world from the beginning,” Nelson said. “It’s being tested under the exceptional drought of 2021.
“We think this is going to result in more new roots growing when the seedlings get planted at the reforestation site,” he said.
Hoped-for advances include capabilities to make more seedlings with increased drought tolerance available, and to select for genetic strains that show drought resistance.
In a recent survey of 148 landowners east of the Cascade Range, across Idaho and into western Montana, Nelson, asked how many seedlings they planted in 2020.
“The total came back to around 19 million on state, federal and private lands,” he said. Idaho nurseries produced about 8.5 million. Most of the rest came from western Washington, western Oregon and British Columbia’s southern interior.
Nelson plans to conduct the survey yearly to help quantify demand nurseries must meet.
Student-staffed Pitkin grows more than 400,000 seedlings annually. At least 75% go to small privately owned forestlands. Revenue funds student training and research as well as nursery industry workshops and professional training.
Nelson said 75-85% of the seedlings are used for reforestation, including after fires or harvest. The rest go to restoration work, such as improving habitat and riparian areas or creating windbreaks.