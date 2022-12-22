CORBETT, Ore. — Needing more Christmas trees than he had room to grow, Tom Norby hit upon an elegant solution: plant them closer together.

As prices picked up after a severe market glut that hit the industry years before, much of the crop at his Trout Creek Tree Farm hadn’t yet reached a harvestable age.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you