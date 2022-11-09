LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Ornamental plants collected from a botanical garden and private residence in Lincoln City, Ore. have tested positive for Phytophthora ramorum, the state Department of Agriculture and USDA confirmed on Nov. 7.

P. ramorum is an invasive, fungal-like pathogen known to cause sudden oak death, a disease that has killed millions of oak trees in southwest Oregon and California. 

