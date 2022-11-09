LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Ornamental plants collected from a botanical garden and private residence in Lincoln City, Ore. have tested positive for Phytophthora ramorum, the state Department of Agriculture and USDA confirmed on Nov. 7.
P. ramorum is an invasive, fungal-like pathogen known to cause sudden oak death, a disease that has killed millions of oak trees in southwest Oregon and California.
The pathogen has also been found in Northwest nurseries, where it can infect more than 100 different species — notably woody ornamentals.
Chris Benemann, nursery and Christmas tree program manager for ODA, said the agency will conduct extensive surveys in and around the neighborhood where P. ramorum was detected in Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast.
Officials suspect the pathogen was brought into the area through the planting of infested nursery stock several years ago.
Based on the agency's findings, ODA will notify homeowners and develop a mitigation plan to slow the spread of P. ramorum. The pathogen moves via airborne and waterborne spores Benemann said, which can make it difficult to control.
"We can't really say yet what our next steps will be, because we don't know what kind of situation we're dealing with right now," Benemann said.
So far, there is no reason to believe P. ramorum is widespread in the area, she added.
Since 1994, P. ramorum has devastated oak populations in 14 coastal California counties. It was first discovered in southwest Oregon in 2003, leading to the establishment of a 515-square-mile quarantine area in Curry County.
P. ramorum causes a different, usually non-fatal disease in ornamental plants, called ramorum twig blight. Characteristic symptoms are leaf spots, stem cankers and dieback of stems and twigs. The public is encouraged to buy plants from reputable nurseries, and avoid purchasing plants online.
Anyone visiting the Curry County quarantine area is advised not to remove plants or soil from the forests, and clean and disinfect all equipment — including bicycles, vehicles and boots — with a 10% bleach solution.
Emerald ash borer
ODA has also received funding from state lawmakers to slow the spread of emerald ash borer, an invasive wood-boring beetle that kills North American ash trees.
Emerald ash borer was discovered June 30 in Forest Grove, Ore., a suburb of Portland, marking the first discovery of the pest on the West Coast.
The state Legislature's emergency board has approved $550,000 to fund the state's emerald ash borer response. Money will pay for additional surveys in and around Forest Grove, outreach, education, any necessary treatments and collection of infected plant waste.
If emerald ash borer becomes established in Oregon, it could devastate habitats dominated by native Oregon ash — such as wetlands — and reduce urban forest cover.
So far, ODA has only detected emerald ash borer within Forest Grove city limits.
State, county, city and regional representatives have formed an task force to coordinate and share research with the public about emerald ash borer and the tree species it infects.
According to ODA, state agencies are also working with the USDA to identify suitable sites for a potential release of beneficial insects that can provide biological control of emerald ash borer. These include four tiny stingless wasps, the largest of which is about the size of a typical mosquito.
Entomologists say the best time to see the beetle is in April, May, and June, when adults emerge from under tree bark. By October, adults are no longer flying and visible.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.