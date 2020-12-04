AROMAS, Calif. — In the late 1980s, when Jill Kayne and her mother, Nancy Gammons, first brought their bouquets to sell at farmers markets, people laughed at the idea of organic flowers.
Today, more and more people understand organic farming and seek out flowers and other crops grown with organic practices.
“My parents were pioneers in the organic food movement back in the late seventies,” Jill said. “They also felt that a healthy environment was crucial to the health of people."
Jill Kayne and her three sisters — Lucy, Dusty and Prema — grew up on the 5 acres near Aromas, Calif., that their parents, Robin and Nancy Gammons, bought in 1977. The farm was certified organic by California Certified Organic Farmers in 1988.
"As my sisters and I grew we worked on our farm. I started picking kiwi, our first crop, at the age of six. This was my introduction to the seasonal aspect of farming," Jill said. "Because our farm is so small, growing diversity is key for marketing.”
In addition to the 100 varieties of flowering plants, they produce volunteer greens to sell at farmers markets. The greens — stinging nettles, miner's lettuce and purslane — are high in nutrients. They are eaten all over the world and a staple in the diets of many cultures.
The farm also grows apples, avocados, beets, assorted greens, flowers, herbs and kiwi and sells them at farmers markets in Santa Cruz, Berkeley and San Francisco at the Ferry Terminal Market.
Kayne sells both flowers and wreaths made with fragrant bay and lavender and other plants.
“The farm has really evolved over the years to embody their commitment to their land, soil, and the natural beauty of their location in Aromas,” said Lulu Meyer, CUESA director of operations. “Their small acreage gives the farm the feel of a beautiful meandering garden and their commitment to selling only locally means you can really only experience their product offerings at farmers markets or local restaurants.”
CUESA — Center for Urban Education about Sustainable Agriculture — operates the Ferry Terminal Market.
Kayne says her farm has been impacted indirectly by the decline of restaurants during the COVID 19 outbreak. At least 50% of the business at CUESA's Ferry Plaza Farmers Market was restaurants. That dropped to less than 20%.
However, many customers want natural beauty in their homes during this time of year so their flower business has picked up.
Jill said she is more concerned about climate change, which she considers to be the biggest challenge.
“When we began farming in the late seventies it was unusual to have a day over 100 degrees,” she said. “This we year have had more than 15 days over 100 degrees. We are moving towards crops that can adapt to this but it is a challenge. We will continue to do our little part for our planet as we believe small family farms are going to be what sustains our future in food.”