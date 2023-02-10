U.S. flower growers and retailers are forecasting high sales for Valentine's Day.
According to Elizabeth Daly, spokeswoman for the Society of American Florists, the association recently polled hundreds of floral industry members about sales projections. More than 70% of those surveyed said they expect flower sales to be similar to or greater than those of 2022.
Most retailers said they pre-ordered the same or a higher volume of flowers for this Valentine's Day compared to last year.
Cut flower growers said they are pleased the weather nationwide looks decent in the lead-up to Valentine's Day, making shipping disruptions unlikely.
Growers are also happy the holiday falls on a Tuesday. When Valentine's Day falls midweek, people tend to buy more flowers, whereas when it falls on a weekend, consumers are more likely to substitute an alternative — such as dinner or a movie — for flowers.
Underneath this layer of optimism, however, runs a current of uncertainty. Flower growers face challenges, including bad weather, rising input costs and concerns about inflation.
"I'm sensing trepidation and optimism at the same time," said Steve Dionne, executive director of the California Association of Flower Growers and Shippers.
During California's recent flooding, Dionne said, flowers growing outdoors faced significant cloud cover, hurting sun-loving varieties and delaying production. Nevertheless, Dionne said growers have produced enough flowers to meet demand.
His bigger concern is that input costs — such as labor, fertilizer and energy — have grown "astronomically," squeezing growers' profit margins.
Tyler Meskers, vice president of Oregon Flowers Inc., a cut flower business in Aurora, Ore., said he is paying about 50% more for energy this year compared to last year, continues to pay high prices for cardboard and has higher labor costs since Oregon's overtime pay law went into effect Jan. 1.
"Input costs are definitely a concern," agreed Mark Bigej, chief operations officer for Oregon-based Al's Garden & Home.
Though Valentine's sales make up a small fraction of his nursery's overall sales, Bigej was able to speak to the bigger-picture industry challenges.
Wes Bailey, senior director of operations at Smith Gardens in Aurora, Ore., said it is hard to find a line item on his nursery's list of inputs that hasn't risen in price 5% to 25% year over year.
"It's very challenging," he said.
One positive everyone agreed upon is that supply chain challenges have recently softened. The tradeoff, however, is growers are carrying higher levels of inventory, reducing cash flow.
The big question on growers' and retailers' minds is whether consumers facing inflationary pressures will penny-pinch this year and skip buying flowers.
Most retailers are taking a gamble and hoping consumers will continue buying flowers. Meskers said his customers are buying the same volume as last year but have told him that if Valentine's Day doesn't go well, they may order a smaller volume in 2024.
For Bigej and Bailey, for whom Valentine's Day is far less important than it is for Meskers, the more important question is what the weather will be like this spring. Last year's cold, wet spring hurt nursery sales, so growers are hoping for a bright spring.
