Carlsbad,California,Flower,Fields

Workers in California flower fields. Sales for Valentines Day are expected to be good this year.

 Calif. Association of Flower Growers and Shippers

U.S. flower growers and retailers are forecasting high sales for Valentine's Day.

According to Elizabeth Daly, spokeswoman for the Society of American Florists, the association recently polled hundreds of floral industry members about sales projections. More than 70% of those surveyed said they expect flower sales to be similar to or greater than those of 2022.

