CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly after a single specimen was identified for the first time at a retail nursery in Corvallis.
Helmuth Rogg, director of plant protection and conservation programs for ODA, said an employee at the nursery called the agency's invasive species hotline on Sept. 29 to report finding a dead spotted lanternfly in a shipment of ceramic pots that arrived via truck from Pennsylvania.
The spotted lanternfly is native to China, India, Vietnam and other parts of East Asia. It was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014, and has since spread across 10 eastern states including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
California regulators have also discovered dead specimens aboard cargo planes, Rogg said, but the pest had never made its way to Oregon, until now.
"Luckily, it was dead," Rogg said. "The specimen looked pretty intact. It had just a little part of the wing missing, but certainly would have been able to fly had it been alive."
Once ODA confirmed the specimen was indeed a spotted lanternfly, Rogg said he contacted his counterparts at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, where 26 counties are under a state-issued quarantine to control the spread of the pest.
As part of the quarantine, companies must obtain permits to ship products in or out of the area, ensuring they have been properly inspected for the spotted lanternfly.
"We're not quite sure what happened," Rogg said. "They are good hitchhikers."
Spotted lanternflies pose a threat to several crops in Oregon, including winegrapes, apples, pears, cherries and hops.
Rogg said the focus now is preventing the pest from becoming established around the state, which could be a costly undertaking. He compared the effort to ODA's eradication program for the Japanese beetle, which kicked off in 2017. Since then, Rogg said the state has invested $5 million trying to wipe out Japanese beetles.
"It makes sense to invest in prevention," Rogg said of the spotted lanternfly. "(This incident) is a good wake-up call for us."
Recent budget cuts prompted by the coronavirus pandemic have left ODA with fewer resources available for invasive species programs. Rogg said the agency was not able to hire its usual seasonal workers this year to put out traps for the Japanese beetle and other pests, relying instead on volunteers and regular full-time staff.
For the last two years, Rogg said ODA has stopped inspecting cargo flights to Portland International Airport for Japanese beetles due to funding restrictions.
In the meantime, Rogg said ODA is relying on its partners in the agriculture industry to report invasive species and pests. Fortunately, in the case of the spotted lanternfly, he said it is relatively easy to identify — it has red and black hind wings and a bright yellow abdomen marked with broad black bands.
"We cannot be everywhere, that is why it is so critical to have the support of our industry and all Oregonians in detecting invasive pests such as the spotted lanternfly before it becomes widespread," Rogg said. "The spotted lanternfly could become a serious pest here in the Pacific Northwest and we want to prevent it from coming to Oregon in the first place."