SALEM — U.S. Rep. Andrea Salinas met May 3 with Oregon state officials and agriculture industry leaders in Salem to discuss their priorities for the new farm bill, including federal crop insurance and disaster assistance.

The first-term Democrat is one of two Willamette Valley representatives — along with fellow freshman Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican — appointed to the House Agriculture Committee, which is crafting the 2023 Farm Bill.

