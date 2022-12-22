0716_CP_MW Psyllid alert 3 (copy)

The Pacific Northwest Pest Alert Network is surveying its users.

 WSU

Pacific Northwest Pest Alert Network email subscribers can assess its effectiveness and suggest changes by completing an online survey available through Jan. 17.

The alerts detail the new presence of pests and diseases. Some notify subscribers about monitoring and control efforts as well as upcoming presentations about research and other developments.

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

