The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, a nonprofit in Oregon's Washington and Yamhill counties that provides health care to immigrant communities, is working to vaccinate farmworkers against COVID-19.
Dr. Stephanie McAndrew, a physician based at the Virginia Garcia clinic in Hillsboro, Ore., took charge of the center's COVID-19 Response Team last May, traveling around the region in a converted Winnebago and testing farmworkers for the virus on the job site.
Migrant and seasonal farmworkers were especially vulnerable during the pandemic, she said.
Not only do they live and work in conditions where it is virtually impossible to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, but McAndrew said many workers were reluctant to get tested or report feeling sick to their employers.
After all, no work means no pay, and no pay means workers can't support their families back home.
"We knew a lot of people were symptomatic and would not come out for testing," she said. "They got up and went to work, even if they felt terrible."
To date, the Response Team has tested 12,378 farmworkers in Washington and Yamhill counties. Of those, 2,019 tests came back positive, or about 16%. More than 80% of those who tested positive identified as Latino, McAndrew said.
One year later, as the fight against the pandemic has slowly turned, so has the Virginia Garcia response team. McAndrew said they are now gearing up to offer mobile mass vaccinations for farmworkers, including an event coming up April 6 at the Monrovia nursery in Dayton, Ore.
Virginia Garcia has set a goal of administering 30,000 vaccines by July. Vaccines are also available at each of the center's primary care clinics in Hillsboro, Cornelius, Beaverton, Newberg and McMinnville.
After initially hearing concerns and hesitation among farmworkers and their families about the vaccine, McAndrew said more people are now interested in getting a shot to protect themselves and others.
"It feels so good to be on this side of it, and putting more vaccine in arms and less swabs up noses," McAndrew said. "The patients who come in are so thankful to be having this moment after such a long year."