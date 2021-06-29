ST. PAUL, Ore. — A farmworker died in St. Paul on Saturday as a record heat wave gripped the Northwest, pushing the local temperature to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.
The death happened at Ernst Nursery and Farms LLC, Oregon OSHA spokesman Aaron Corvin said Tuesday. Corvin said OSHA is investigating the nursery and the Brother Farm Labor Contractor in connection with the death.
Neither the nursery nor labor contractor immediately responded to requests for comment. The worker's name, age and hometown were not available.
St. Paul Fire District Chief Bryan Lee said his agency was notified of the medical emergency at 3:37 p.m. Saturday.
According to Lee, the first responders arrived in the field to find a man who appeared to be in his 40s. He was unresponsive, not breathing and had no discernible pulse.
"I don't know for sure if it was heat-related or a medical thing or the heat exacerbated an underlying medical issue, but obviously heat causes a lot of stress on the body," said Lee.
Corvin, of OSHA, said that based on a report the agency received, the employee was moving irrigation lines. At the end of his shift, he was found lying in the field.
First responders performed CPR and advanced life support measures on site, then transported the man to Providence Newberg Medical Center, said Lee of the fire district. The patient was declared dead at the hospital.
Oregon OSHA reported the death on its website, listing the preliminary incident description as "heat."
A review of federal and state OSHA databases indicates this was the first reported work-related heat death of a farmworker in Oregon in at least two decades.
A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that, nationwide, farmworkers are 20 times more likely to die from heatstroke than workers in other occupations.
Reyna Lopez Osuna, executive director of PCUN, the state's largest union for farmworkers, said news of the farmworker's death "devastated" her and her team.
"I think this tragedy illustrates the need for emergency action," she said.
State OSHA rules require employers to protect workers from excessive heat, and farm groups such as the Oregon Farm Bureau regularly issue best practices for preventing heat-related illness and death. But Oregon currently has few specific rules regulating outdoor work in high temperatures.
Farmworker advocacy groups and unions want to change that.
Prior to Saturday's incident, Oregon OSHA was already working with stakeholders, workers' groups and environmental organizations to develop specific, enforceable rules.
Those discussions are expected to wrap up in September, but Lopez of PCUN believes that's not soon enough.
On June 30, one of her teammates, Ira Cuello-Martinez, climate policy associate at PCUN, will meet with Renee Stapleton, policy manager at Oregon OSHA, to discuss implementing an emergency rule to regulate farm labor in temperatures 90 degrees Fahrenheit and higher.
Anne Marie Moss, spokeswoman for the Oregon Farm Bureau, said her organization is advocating rules that are "clear and implementable" while advising employers to "take extreme care as they navigate these unprecedented weather conditions."
"OFB is devastated by the news that an agricultural employee lost his life in St. Paul over the weekend," she said. "Our thoughts are with the employee’s family at this time."