PORTLAND — Plant sales have dropped since the height of the coronavirus pandemic but the economic outlook for nurseries remains encouraging, according to an industry analysis company.
Consumers are on track to spend about 4% less on plants in 2022, but the slight drop comes after two years of vigorous growth in retail plant sales, said Danny Summers, managing director of the Garden Center Group, a financial consultancy firm.
The average sale value per transaction has increased by nearly 8% this year, owing partly to inflation, but the number of transactions is down more than 11%, Summers said.
However, it’s likely that unfavorable spring weather across much of the U.S. shortened the peak sales season, which accounts for the decrease in transactions, he said.
“My guess is you didn’t lose customers, they just didn’t come as often,” Summers said Aug. 24 during the Farwest Show, a nursery industry conference in Portland, Ore.
Restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID in 2020 spurred demand for nursery stock among consumers, who’d received federal economic assistance but had limited ways to spend it.
Total plant sales in the U.S. grew by roughly 25% in 2020 while more than doubling the average profit margins for retailers, Summers said. The industry was cheered by finding many new, young customers but wondered whether the trend could be sustained.
“We were worried whether they’d come back,” he said.
Despite loosened COVID restrictions in 2021, retail plant sales still grew another 12% that year, reassuring the industry that enthusiasm for gardening was more than just a passing fad, Summers said.
Though the pandemic accelerated the trend, the millennial generation’s love affair with plants began before anyone had heard of COVID, he said. These younger consumers were noted for becoming “proud plant parents” before they began getting married and having children.
“This started pre-COVID,” Summers said.
Millennials are defined as people born between 1981 and 1996 who’ve often faced a “slow start” financially, since many entered the workforce during the Great Recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Pew Research Center.
In an optimistic sign for the nursery industry, more millennials are now forming families, which is associated with increased property ownership and investment in garden supplies, he said. “When they buy a house, things really change.”
The millennial generation may represent an “even more devoted customer base” than the boomer generation, whose members are now often entering retirement, Summers said. The boomers have sustained plants sales for a half-century, but are “easily distracted” by other spending options.
“That provides opportunity over the long run,” he said of the demographic shift. “I don’t know how we could be in a better position than where we are.”
Wholesale nursery producers are also well-positioned, since they supply garden centers, as long as they’re able to ensure a “consistent supply,” which has been challenging during the pandemic, Summers said.
Garden centers that focus on plant sales — rather than “hardware” — are associated with higher profit margins, he said. The Garden Center Group recommends that 70% of a retailer’s revenues should be generated by plants, while the other 30% should consist of pots, soil, fertilizers and other items that support plant sales.
People may buy plants several times a year but only purchase bigger-ticket items once or twice, reducing the profit potential, Summers said. “Keep focused on what sells plants. Leave the gas grills and outdoor furniture to other people. It doesn’t create turns and those margin dollars.”
Despite the positive forecast, Fred Swisher of Bend Pine Nursery in Bend, Ore., said he’s “more defensive” about the outlook in 2023 due to rising interest rates and other factors.
Not only do higher interest rates hurt home sales, but consumers are now able to spend money on travel, restaurants and concerts, he said.
Pandemic restrictions foreclosed many such opportunities, driving demand for plants and garden supplies, Swisher said. “We weren’t competing with anybody.”
Swisher said he doesn’t anticipate a downturn as serious as the Great Recession, which put many nurseries out of business, but he also doesn’t expect the stellar growth to continue as consumers tighten their purse strings.
“We’re going to have to thread the needle to do well in our business,” he said.
Pete Brentano of Brentano’s Tree Farm in St. Paul, Ore., said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the industry’s prospects, partly because government agencies are investing in planting trees.
The nursery industry’s situation is different than before the Great Recession, when there were many relatively new entrants to the business, Brentano said. Labor constraints have lately prevented a similar surge in nursery stock production.
“If I had a piece of ground that I was thinking about putting something on, I wouldn’t think about nursery stock,” he said.
Nurseries are in a position to benefit from newly minted millennial gardeners, but companies can’t take their zeal for granted, Brentano said. “It’s up to us to keep their attention.”
