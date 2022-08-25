PORTLAND — Plant sales have dropped since the height of the coronavirus pandemic but the economic outlook for nurseries remains encouraging, according to an industry analysis company.

Consumers are on track to spend about 4% less on plants in 2022, but the slight drop comes after two years of vigorous growth in retail plant sales, said Danny Summers, managing director of the Garden Center Group, a financial consultancy firm.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

Recommended for you