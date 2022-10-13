Two brothers who operate a nursery have prevailed against their siblings in a lawsuit over farming assets that ended up before the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Steven and Joseph Gold, operators of Gold Family Farms in Hillsboro, Ore., can compel their siblings to sell their half of a company that owns farmland, greenhouses and equipment for $850,000, the appellate court ruled.

I've been working at Capital Press since 2006 and I primarily cover legislative, regulatory and legal issues.

