PORTLAND — Displaying contagious enthusiasm, Katie Dubow, president of Garden Media Group, provided nursery operators with a glimpse into the upcoming year for horticulture.
Dubow was the keynote speaker at the annual Farwest Show — the largest green industry event in the West. During her talk, "Garden Trends 2022: Growing Forward," Dubow cited eight trends that could help people in the industry drive change and make their businesses more profitable in 2022.
“These are some of the things that you guys can do in your businesses, you can drive these trends with your products and with your services,” she said.
Creator class
Dubow said that data show an uptick of people switching their career paths, and following their passions.
“And guess what? They are getting into plants,” said Dubow. The new wave of horticulturalists have taken to the internet, and are using social media to talk about and provide a behind-the-curtain look into what the industry has to offer.
Dubow asked the audience to reflect on how they are making their businesses more accessible to potential buyers who want to shop local but don’t know where to look. One idea was partnering with online influencers and creators to showcase their nurseries.
Smack in the middle of the Farwest Show's floor, Morgan Rider, co-owner of Thriving Design, showcased the company’s product: C-Bite — a do-it-yourself gadget that gardeners can use to support plants.
The company was launched at the height of the pandemic, and as attending trade shows wasn’t an option, Rider and her brother Jordan — the creator of C-Bite — utilized online influencers to promote their product.
“It was really just getting it in people’s hands and once they played with them, people fell in love and built amazing things,” said Rider.
'INsperience'
With people spending more time in their homes, Dubow predicted the trend of "zoning." The question, she said, is how retailers can capitalize on people spending more time at home.
Revamping front yards isn’t just for curb appeal but a place where family and friends can gather without crossing the house’s threshold. Homeowners are investing a “ton of money” into window boxes, plant containers and plant design to make their front yard a welcoming space.
The backyard is becoming a zone for kids to play, work-from-home offices and entertainment. Dubow suggested retailers reposition their products to show customers how they can use these different zones in the most effective way possible.
Lastly, customers setting up indoor zoning is becoming more popular as people invested in houseplants, especially ones with a 1970s nostalgia such as ferns.
'Bridging the gap'
Retailers must help “bridge the gap” between beginning and veteran gardeners by providing an educational approach to their service and knowing the customers.
“It's important for us to do that support and for us to communicate how our products fit into their lives, and find them where they are,” said Dubow. Data show that more gardeners are interested in do-it-yourself kits and in sustainable or organic products.
It is also in a nursery's best interest to have a point person to answer any plant questions customers may have.
Bird watching
COVID created an influx of people enjoying bird watching as a pastime. Businesses can profit from this pandemic hobby by having birding gear, native plants that attract certain birds or even leading local bird-watching strolls.
“You can just write a blog ... about the best bird-watching spots in town and just educate your customers. If you don't have a product to sell through to them, you can lead the way in education, because this is a big trend. We don't see it slowing down anytime soon,” she said.
On-demand flowers
The pandemic saw a rise of mental health issues and an uptick in fresh-cut flowers as a way to offer hope to one another. Cut flower sales continue to rise and businesses that do not offer flowers can partner with local florists, and host events to grow a sense of community.
Wild curation
One in five of the world’s plants is at risk of extinction, according to Conservation Biology. Dubow said that nurseries can do their part in saving some of those rare plants by boosting sustainability efforts and offering rare houseplants to customers.
Living color
Dubow predicts the color of the year will be green, symbolizing the rebirth of the industry.
“It's about coming back out from this period of dark that we were once in,” said Dubow, “Many people are looking to our industry to save them, whether it be in a career, a new passion project or just to give them that mental health and that stimulation, and we can help provide them with that.”