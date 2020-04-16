The COVID-19 pandemic has slammed the nation's nursery industry, but industry leaders say a new tool could be "a game-changer" to help businesses navigate the crisis.
The tool is a map, updated daily, that allows people to track how the virus affects green industry operations, shipments and closures across the U.S. and parts of Canada.
The Nursery & Landscape Association Executives of North America, in partnership with the Oregon Association of Nurseries and Arizona Nursery Association, started the resource because governors across the U.S. have made decisions about whether to close nursery-related businesses, but until now there was no centralized source to track it all.
The NLAE COVID-19 map has a simple interface. If users want to know more about a specific state or territory, they click on it and a box appears showing the current open/closed/restricted status of each industry sector in that state. Further information, including a link to the most recent executive order and an industry contact, is also available.
"We didn’t want people to have to peck around for information," said Jeff Stone, executive director of OAN, whose idea it was to create the map. "We've launched this resource to help businesses in the middle of a crisis when things are changing so rapidly. Honestly, it feels like we're trying to fix the engine in a plane while it's up in the air."
Stone said a centralized information hub is crucial because state nursery industries are intertwined.
The nursery industry's "big four" sectors — growers, greenhouse operators, retailers and landscapers — are interdependent, and import-export markets drive the industry.
Oregon's $1 billion nursery industry, for example, ships about 75% of its stock out of state, and more than half goes east of the Mississippi River, according to Jim Simnitt, OAN president.
That means when some governors' executive orders have shut down all or parts of the industry in their respective states, that has had ripple effects.
“Agriculture is essential, and nurseries are a part of agriculture,” Margaret McGuire-Schoeff, executive director of NLAE, said in a statement. “However, each state and each territory can have its own rules about what is deemed essential and what is permitted to operate."
In New York, for example, only the landscaping supply chain was permitted to remain open. Growers, greenhouse operations and retailers were required to close.
In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order went into effect Friday, requiring all four sectors of the industry to close.
In response, many growers resorted to burn piles, said Stone, destroying plants that "missed the window of opportunity" and now have no buyers.
Stone said he hopes the digital map will allow nursery businesses to be better informed when making decisions, such as about where and when to ship stock.
The tool, he said, could be an asset to the industry long after COVID-19, providing national updates in future financial crises, natural disasters or during plant disease outbreaks.
"I'm not here to sugarcoat stuff," said Stone. "This pandemic is a calamity. And it's not just a spring thing; things are going to be hard for a while. We have to support one another and keep problem-solving. I think tools like this will really benefit the industry in the long run."