BEAVERTON, Ore. — Another Cuban tree frog was found Feb. 27 in Oregon, this time hiding on a tropical plant sold at a local store in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.
Two more of the small, non-native and potentially invasive frogs were also found on nursery plants sold in Eugene and near Corvallis in May 2021.
All three incidents were reported to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
"This particular species is a threat to native frogs and other amphibians in Oregon," said Rick Boatner, invasive species supervisor for ODFW. "In places where Cuban tree frogs have become established, such as in Florida, hey can quickly reproduce and out-compete native frog species for food or space."
The frogs — which measure just 2-3 inches — likely hitchhiked to Oregon from nurseries in Florida and along the Gulf Coast, Boatner said.
"They can easily get into a plant where nobody can catch them and see them — especially in those big tropical plants, with big foliage leaves," he said.
While the potential introduction of invasive species is always a concern, Boatner said the risk with Cuban tree frogs is small. Wildlife officials do not believe the frog could survive year-round in Oregon due to cold temperatures, but could survive in warmer weather during the late spring to early fall in parts of the state.
Cuban tree frogs prey on other frogs, tadpoles, small lizards and snakes. They also secrete a mucus that may cause allergy-like symptoms or possibly trigger an asthma attack.
Boatner said nursery plant retailers and customers should inspect products closely and contact wildlife officials if they find any frogs, insects, snails or other species.
If any hitchhikers are found, do not release them into the wild and report them to the Oregon Invasive Species hotline by calling 1-866-INVADER or visit https://oregoninvasiveshotline.org.
