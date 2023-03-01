Cuban tree frog

A Cuban tree frog.

 wikipedia

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Another Cuban tree frog was found Feb. 27 in Oregon, this time hiding on a tropical plant sold at a local store in the Portland suburb of Beaverton.

Two more of the small, non-native and potentially invasive frogs were also found on nursery plants sold in Eugene and near Corvallis in May 2021.

