The Idaho State Department of Agriculture is taking applications for Specialty Crop Block Grants through March 18.
USDA for the current year allocated over $2 million to the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to fund projects that enhance competitiveness of the state’s specialty crops. The state agency has awarded more than $20 million since 2007.
Specialty crops the grant program covers include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, nursery crops including floriculture and honey. Eligible projects must benefit more than one organization.
“The funding from this program has been instrumental in advancing Idaho’s specialty crop industry through market development, education and research,” State Department of Agriculture Director Celia Gould said in a release. “We are looking forward to seeing another round of strong project submissions that will help specialty crop producers enhance their resiliency in the years ahead.”
Previous projects have supported a wide range of Idaho specialty crops including potatoes, apples, onions, beans, wine, peaches, cherries, hops and nursery crops.
The department said the state’s agricultural industry has benefited from projects that expanded domestic and international markets as well as those that improved sustainability, pest and disease control, product quality and food safety.
A webinar scheduled at 10 a.m. Mountain Time Feb. 18 will cover the application process and 2022 changes.