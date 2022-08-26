BOISE — The Idaho State Department of Agriculture have chosen the state’s recipients of Specialty Crop Block Grants for 2022.
Funding is provided by USDA.
Awards total more than $1.85 million in the state. Grants support production, marketing and ensuring an affordable supply of specialty crops including fruits, vegetable, tree nuts and nursery crops.
The 2018 Farm Bill authorized the grants. Funding is awarded for a three-year period starting Sept. 30.
Jenny Lester Moffitt, USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in an Aug. 25 release the department is “excited to fund innovative research and new market opportunities to further support specialty crop producers.” The program “continues to strengthen the food system.”
“Specialty crops are very important in Idaho agriculture, and these grants help fund important projects that meet industry priorities,” said Laura Johnson,” state Department of Agriculture Market Development Division bureau chief. Industry selects and submits proposals, “so they are important projects for their particular crop.”
The recipients are:
• Idaho Apple Commission: $64,400, to build awareness of and demand for the state’s apples through retail promotion, national media and social media.
• Bean Commission: $101,583 for integrating cereal cover crops and soil-applied herbicides for weed control in dry beans.
• Cherry Commission: $20,200 to increase awareness and sales of state’s cherries through social media and in-store demonstrations.
• Hop Growers: $48,275 to create awareness and demand through tours, social media, domestic promotions and conventions.
• Nursery and Landscaping Association: $135,701 to domesticate, propagate and commercialize new native plant products with an emphasis on woody plants.
• Potato Commission: $159,500 to enhance the competitiveness of the state’s frozen, dehydrated and fresh potatoes in Mexico.
• ISDA Idaho Preferred: $282,474.42 as a Specialty Crops Connection promotion comprised of retail, restaurant, agri-tourism and digital marketing components.
• Idaho State University: $130,412.20 for enhanced in-season nitrogen, pest, irrigation management for potato cropping systems.
• Wine Commission: $190,000 to drive awareness of the state’s wine post-pandemic; $150,000 for vineyard health and education to increase grape production.
• Idaho-Eastern Oregon Onion Committee: $99,230 for tools to predict, stabilize yield, quality in extreme weather; $89,000 for social media, marketing and missions to build demand and awareness of the region’s onions.
• Northwest Nazarene University: $100,719 to improve harvesting performance of the OrBot orchard robot.
• University of Idaho: $144,617 to develop optimum management strategies for bacterial root diseases of potato; $95,944 to enhance quality, market potential of Idaho grapevines, develop new diagnostic tools.
